“People Are Delusional”: Students Share Majors and Expected Salaries, SA Doubts

A content creator at Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape shared a video asking students their majors and expected salaries

While some stated huge amounts, others didn't know what the future would hold for them

Many internet users in the comment section had their doubts about some students' expectations

Students shared what they expected to earn after their studies. Images: @timmorrel

Many people pursue higher education not only out of passion for their field but also to secure a decent salary supporting their future wants and needs. In a recent TikTok video, students shared what they studied and what they expected to earn, which some found a bit absurd.

Majors and expected salaries

Content creator Tim Morrell, who uses the handle @timmorrel on TikTok, shared a video of himself asking Stellenbosch University students what their majors were and what they expected their salaries to be after studies.

An accounting student thought he'd earn between R120 000 and R150 000 monthly. A data science student expected "a lot." A mathematical science student shared that he thought his salary would be around R38 000, and a language and culture student expected R30 000, knowing it wasn't much.

There was also a financial management student who expected around R800 000 to R1 million after five years, a Humanities student who had no idea what she planned to do after studies, a BCom in entrepreneurship student who shared that her expected salary depended on how well her business would do, and an economic science student who shared that her expected salary depended on the exam she was about to write.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares thoughts on expected salaries

People on the internet headed to the comment section, many sharing how they thought the students were wrong when guessing what they would earn in their professions in the future.

@croissant19999 told the online community:

"They have very high expectations in this economy, shem."

Feeling sorry for the students, @gomom174 wrote:

"Bless their hearts."

@quantum_crayfish share their opinion about the salaries in the comment section:

"People are delusional. An average starting salary in engineering is about R25k per month, which tends to be among the higher starters."

@xvixvxivx told the students:

"As someone working in HR, askies guys."

@amber_waylons.version shared with app users:

"BA Humanities had the most honest answer."

@nandofabio laughed and said:

"Arts and psychology students just end up being baristas."

