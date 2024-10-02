A group of ladies made Mzansi howl after they were spotted in a mall shopping in blinding outfits

They dressed in similar shiny dresses that had matching headscarves as they visited the different stores

Social media users could not hold in their laughter and shared their thoughts on how ridiculous the girls looked.

There's an unspoken rule about mall attire, and a group of ladies did not pick it as they were spotted shopping in fancy dresses.

Mzansi was floored after spotting a group of women shopping in fancy dresses. Image: @thinbae.amoo

They dressed in shiny dresses that demanded attention from anyone who walked by.

SA floored by ladies shopping in sparkly outfits

Their attractive outfits stole the eyes of many, but one lady could not resist the opportunity to record the amusing moment for her social media friends. Amogelang was passing by when her attention was stolen by the over-accessorised clothes.

The women walked in cult-like groups as they went in and out of the mall's stores. The one thing that made Amogelang's video hilarious was the sound she used to accompany the chaotic clip.

She captioned her viral video:

"God will forgive me for this one."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi dusted by women in fancy dresses

Social media users were amused by the ladies and turned into the fashion police to judge the ladies' outfits:

@Lisa_M explained:

"This is actually their church uniform. It's those Zim citizens who attend church in the wilderness."

@lwandlemwel7 joked:

"We are dream girls, yeah..."

@Mpumelelo pointed out:

"The sound makes it even worse."

@ashleysiphathisiw highlighted:

"They are shining bright like a diamond."

@It's Not Me advised people in the comments to ask for a second opinion before stepping out of the house:

"It's always important to get a second opinion on your outfit before you leave the house...but now 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th opinion are wearing the same thing."

@ᴍᴀᴍᴠᴇʟᴀsᴇ🎀 commented:

"From all white to bling bling, 'once I am rich there will be signs'."

@Kgothatso🏳️‍🌈 tried to hold in their laugh:

"It took all my strength to try not to laugh."

@Mpho_euphoria❤️ was stunned:

"Christmas lights came early."

