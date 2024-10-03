A KwaZulu-Natal elephant that was strolling in the middle of the road had motorists scared for their lives

The event occurred on the way to KwaHlabisa, a village that lies between the Hluhluwe and Umfolozi game reserves

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing similar experiences in the area

An elephant in KwaZulu-Natal caused panic after strolling in the middle of the road. Images: @user8288191120787/ TikTok, @JeremyRichards/ Getty Images

A video of an elephant standing still in the middle of the road has made rounds on social media.

The vent occurred in KwaZulu-Natal on the way to KwaHlabisa, a village that lies between the Hluhluwe and Umfolozi game reserves. In the TikTok clip uploaded by Amanda Banda (@user8288191120787), they were driving when they came across an elephant that was strolling on the side of the road.

However, the big animal moved from the side of the road into the middle and moved towards the car that Banda was in. She and the other people in the car were scared. The driver had to slowly reverse to avoid the animal panicking and charging at them.

KwaZulu-Natal Elephant stand in the middle of the road

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share similar encounters

The video gained over 950k views, with many online users sharing their experiences with elephants in the area.

@Ntokozo shared:

"Went through the same thing khona kwaHlabisa a few weeks ago lapho it was night time, always such a hectic experience okhlekeka kahle ngyo sewdlulil😅."

@urmomsfav commented:

"I'd take my chances."

@Mpho Motsa suggested:

"Next time don't move the car cause when you move it thinks that you're attacking."

@Omphile_wa_Motswana said:

"I know for sure that I would've gotten out the car to run by foot...i know myself 😭😭😭."

Tour guide shows bravery after elephant charged at tourists

In another story, Briefly News reported about a tour guide who saved a group from a charging elephant.

A TikTok video shows a group of people on a safari. In the stunning moment, tourists were admiring an elephant herd when one decided to come closer to them. The clip of the impending elephant disaster left many people fascinated. The nail-biting video received thousands of likes.

