KZN Elephant Stands in the Middle of the Road, Motorists Scared: “I Would’ve Gotten out the Car”
- A KwaZulu-Natal elephant that was strolling in the middle of the road had motorists scared for their lives
- The event occurred on the way to KwaHlabisa, a village that lies between the Hluhluwe and Umfolozi game reserves
- The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing similar experiences in the area
A video of an elephant standing still in the middle of the road has made rounds on social media.
The vent occurred in KwaZulu-Natal on the way to KwaHlabisa, a village that lies between the Hluhluwe and Umfolozi game reserves. In the TikTok clip uploaded by Amanda Banda (@user8288191120787), they were driving when they came across an elephant that was strolling on the side of the road.
However, the big animal moved from the side of the road into the middle and moved towards the car that Banda was in. She and the other people in the car were scared. The driver had to slowly reverse to avoid the animal panicking and charging at them.
KwaZulu-Natal Elephant stand in the middle of the road
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens share similar encounters
The video gained over 950k views, with many online users sharing their experiences with elephants in the area.
@Ntokozo shared:
"Went through the same thing khona kwaHlabisa a few weeks ago lapho it was night time, always such a hectic experience okhlekeka kahle ngyo sewdlulil😅."
@urmomsfav commented:
"I'd take my chances."
@Mpho Motsa suggested:
"Next time don't move the car cause when you move it thinks that you're attacking."
@Omphile_wa_Motswana said:
"I know for sure that I would've gotten out the car to run by foot...i know myself 😭😭😭."
Tour guide shows bravery after elephant charged at tourists
In another story, Briefly News reported about a tour guide who saved a group from a charging elephant.
A TikTok video shows a group of people on a safari. In the stunning moment, tourists were admiring an elephant herd when one decided to come closer to them. The clip of the impending elephant disaster left many people fascinated. The nail-biting video received thousands of likes.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com