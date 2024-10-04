A young lady uses her allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to build a room

The student bought bricks and all the necessary things for the project and flexed the finished product

It is not clear how much the young lady spent on the building of the room but she did what most students do to better their lives

An NSFAS-funded student built a room with her allowance. Images: @marhadu1

A young lady took to her social media and thanked the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

A TikTok user used NSFAS allowance to build herself a room. In the video she uploaded, @marhadu1 captured the bricks she bought and also captured the receipt of everything she purchased for the new room.

The lady presumably slept inside the main house and was tired of it as a grown lady. Therefore she decided to build herself a back room. She captured the stunning finished product. It is not clear how much the young lady spent on the project. She thanked the scheme for making all this possible.

"Enkosi NSFAS." ( Thank you NSFAS)

Many have used NSFAS allowances for other things

She is not the first one to spend the allowance on something else other than the books or groceries. There have been multiple stories of students who used the NSFAS allowance to build their mothers a house or even send it home to make sure that their families have eaten.

It is truly inspiring to see such stories, where students are making all means to make sure that their future is secured and safe and that their loved ones are also taken care of.

Student builds one room with NSFAS allowance

Watch the TikTok video below:

