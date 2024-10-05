A Tiktok video shows talented Empangeni high schoolers showing off their choir's prowess with a Mozart piece

The school choir performance demonstrated how well-trained the children were as they delivered a classical music performance

South Africans reacted to South African high schoolers who shared their rendition of a Mozart classic

A video on TikTok went viral because it shows high schoolers singing. The choir of Empangeni High School was impressed with their take on Mozart.

The Empangeni High School choir sang a Mozart piece in a TikTok video that went viral. Image: @empangeni.highsc8

Source: TikTok

Online users were blown away by the video of the Empangeni High School students' amazing vocal performance. Many people complimented the choir.

High schoolers sing Mozart

In a tiktok video by @empangeni.high.sc8, a high school choir flawlessly sang a piece of Mozart's Lacrimosa dies illa (Requiem). Watch the familiar classical song performance below:

South Africa applauds high schoolers

Many people were thoroughly impressed by the children. Online users sang their praises for singing the Mozart piece well.

sedi Lesley Sephai cheered:

"THIS CHOIR MUST COMPETE AT COLLEGE COMPETITION."

Claudia commented:

"Stunning! Even better with an orchestra."

Cricket_the_Pup said:

"There’s one stand-out soprano in there doing an incredible job."

MaryOh gushed:

"So, that’s beautiful. I have always loved this song in choir. This is an excellent choir. Their sound is clear and very precise. I would love to hear more from them!"

Ndlovukazi applauded:

"Oh, our Angels, I am a proud mommy."

Bryan shared an honest review:

"That one soprano with the higher pitch is distracting, but it's a great rendition, guys!"

user2790702661061 was in awe:

"Beautiful!"

Habitat Plus agreed:

"Wow, this is absolutely stunning!"

Choir melts Mzansi hearts

