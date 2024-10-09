A local man shared a video of himself buying a ring from a well-known jewellery store that was worth R50 000

The video showed the man sitting down and sipping water while his expensive purchase was processed

Members of the online community were in awe of the price and shared their thoughts about the pricey ring

A man splurged on a ring from Browns. Images: @sntsoane

Quality jewellery comes at a price, and those who can afford it are fortunate to get the real deal. One man casually dropped five digits on a ring, surprising many people with his lavish purchase.

A girl's best friend

Using the handle @sntsoane, a local man visited the jewellery store Browns to buy a ring for someone special. The price tag showed that the trilogy ring cost slightly over R50 000.

After choosing the jewellery, the customer sipped on a bottle of water while a Browns employee rang up his expensive buy.

Watch the video below:

R50k ring gets the internet talking

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the man's expensive purchase. Some loved the ring, while others spoke about the price.

@user6657540957110 shared well-wishes, writing:

"Congratulations to the blessed lady."

@prenishagm said to the man:

"You’re paying for the name. The ring is probably one-fifth of that price."

@someonehotmtembu laughed and said:

"Yoh, not me thinking what I can do with R50k."

@sisonkemtebele said of the jewellery store:

"They sell the best. Mine was bought there."

After seeing the man drinking a bottle of water, @big_veez humorously added:

"For that price, they must give you a Jojo tank, not 350ml water."

@tasneem8469 also joked about the drink:

"Sugar water for the shock of what he paid."

