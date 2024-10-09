A gentleman took to her social media to share one of the worst experiences that happened to him

The guy agreed to be a baby daddy for an older woman and signed an agreement that rid him of any responsibility

The online community reacted to the story, with many online users finding what the woman did scary

A man's life turned upside down after he agreed to impregnate an older woman. Images: @brettfairley/ Instagram, @Oscar Wong/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A man took to social media and shared how he agreed to get an older woman pregnant.

According to a TikTok user @brettfairley0, he had a one-night stand with an older woman when he was 23 years old. They never spoke again until several months later when the lady reached out to him asking him to be her baby daddy with no strings attached. The lady was unlucky in love and was worried that time was not on her side and she wanted a baby.

Man agreed to be a baby daddy with no responsibility

The gentleman agreed and they signed an agreement that stated that the man would bear any responsibility for the baby. However, the lady went behind the man's back and invited his family to a baby shower.

The family then begged the gentleman to be part of his daughter's life despite the agreement he signed with the woman. The gent decided to be a present father. But things took a turn when the lady wanted a full-blown relationship with the guy to which he refused.

Things took an unexpected turn

The lady further took the guy to court for child support given that their initial agreement lapsed. After some time, the gentleman decided to do a DNA test which came back stating that the daughter that he thought was his and was forced to bond and pay child support for was not his.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share different opinions

The video gained millions of views, with many online users sharing their opinions. See the comments below:

@misslibralovehandles commented:

"Surviving Maria."

@Zintle Ramano shared:

"😭😭I see why Maria was never lucky in love."

@Monica 🌙 said:

"Oh my god, I was not expecting this at all. TAKE MARIA TO COURT TODAYYYYY."

@itsjo1218 was not impressed:

"Sounds like Maria planned all this all along, VERY scary."

