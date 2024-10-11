A smart mouse hilariously showed the house owners how smart he is by avoiding a trap

The rodent took the cheese that was on top of the trap in the most funny and strategic way

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A video of a smart mouse avoiding a trap has gone viral, leaving netizens amazed.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @maddytwoshoes, the house owner saw a mouse in their house and decided to use a mouse trap. He strategically placed the trap next to a wall where the mouse would have access to it.

However, little did they know that the mouse was clever. The rodent took the cheese that was on top of the trap without being trapped at all. One could argue that was not the mouse's first rodeo, lol.

A mouse hilariously avoids trap

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the smart rat

The video gained over 6 million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@isaacordaz258 said:

"Mouse 1 - mouse trap 0."

@M W laughed:

"This why we do sticky pads 😂."

@Tori💕 expressed:

"This mice are smart I think knowing what a mouse trap like this is, is instilled in their dna, cause they don’t trigger them."

@Deleo🧐 wrote:

"Bro highly skilled🤣🤣🤣 ...i wonder what academy."

@Malaisya Santelises was entertained:

"Ohhh he skilled 😂😂."

@♊︎ joked:

"He watches tom & jerry."

@Marlen commented:

"THEY ARE EVOLVING!! 💀😭"

@Tento2151 shared:

"To them that Trap is the Oldest trick in the Book lmao 😂."

᠌@: joked:

"He skipped the terms and conditions 😭."

@Samantha 🦋 said:

"He definitely watched you put that there and he was like nahhh not today 😂💀💀💀."

Rats fight each other in broad daylight

In another story, Briefly News reported about two rats who fought in broad daylight, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @zimsa_1, the two rats are on the pavement next to rubbish bins, they are hilariously fighting each other. It is not clear where the recording was taken nor what the two were fighting about. The incident happened during the daytime. The rats did not care about people on the streets, they were doing their own thing and fighting each other.

