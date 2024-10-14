A Xhosa woman shared with TikTok users what life was like working on a cruise ship as a young chef

In the short clip, the woman looked tired and needed a back brace as she had to stand for long hours

Members of the online community shared their curiosity about the woman's job on a cruise line

A Xhosa chef showed what life was like working on a cruise ship. Images: @yourxhosachef

Source: TikTok

Although people often strive to follow their passion, the demands of their job can sometimes be exhausting. One Xhosa woman shared her experience of working as a chef on a cruise ship, highlighting the challenges she faced in that role.

A tough relationship

Using the handle @yourxhosachef on TikTok, a young woman named Zizo Zangwa shared a video in which she participated in a trend on the social media platform.

In the short clip, the local chef (who works for the international shipping company and cruise line MSC) shares her point of view on the after-effects of her decision to give life on the ship a chance. It didn't seem too well, as the woman appeared tired and needed a back brace.

Zizo wrote in her post's caption:

"Not for the faint-hearted."

Watch the video below:

Cruise ship chef's job sparks interest

Online users who saw the video on their For You Pages headed to the comment section with questions about the woman's job.

@kay.mcclurking wished Zizo well and asked her what the back brace was for. The chef responded:

"To support my back. I started having back pains due to hard work and standing for long."

@ta.z64 wrote in the comments:

"I'm sure you guys work longer hours, and I believe it is challenging."

@just_40yearsyoung shared with the online community:

"I did six years. Yoh, all I can remember is feeling so tired, especially the last two months of the contract."

@ayeshakhatib1 told the chef:

"Baby, you should never stay in a place that makes you lose yourself. No amount of money can buy that. Stay blessed and take a moment to breathe."

@rideodie20 laughed and said:

"After watching Titanic, never!"

@naledi_modise_ shared their experience as a guest on the ship:

"I went on an MSC cruise in February, and wow, I salute the workers. Surely, the salary is beautiful."

How much do chefs earn in South Africa?

In February, Briefly News wrote an article about chefs' salaries in South Africa and valuable insights for those aspiring to pursue a career in the field.

The information provided included the salaries of cruise ship, military, and five-star hotel chefs.

