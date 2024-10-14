An old woman went viral online, leaving social media users cracking up in laughter over her makeup

The TikTok video grabbed people's attention and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens were amused by the post as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes

One grown woman entertained South Africans after she was captured with a bad face beat that left peeps in stitches.

A gogo's makeup was critiqued by South Africans in a TikTok video. Image: @gwavulani

Source: TikTok

Gogo's makeup gets dragged by Mzansi

In a video shared by TikTok user @gwavulani, a lady is seen minding her own business as she enjoys her meal at a restaurant.

The woman was all dressed up as she passed her time, but what caught many's attention was the gogo's face beat. The lady's makeup was not entirely done well. The makeup artist used a lighter shade on the woman's face, which did not match the rest of the lady's body, leaving SA in stitches.

@gwavulani's footage of the gogo went viral online, causing a massive buzz on social media as netizens dragged her makeup in the comments.

Watch the video below:

SA pokes fun at woman's makeup

Mzansi netizens could not help but laugh at the lady's makeup as they took to the comments section to crack jokes.

Malebo said:

"Me in the next life, trying by all means not to get old."

Lyds added:

"May I never use make up when I reach this woman's age, I declare."

Ellen mnguni wrote:

"Mara hands and face. Enjoy mommy."

Nkokheli Matshazi poked fun at the lady, adding:

"She Fanta and Coca-Cola."

Sihle12451 commented:

Rainbow face white, hands black, mouth red, please, Jesus, come back."

Lindx simply said:

"She must fire her makeup artist."

Source: Briefly News