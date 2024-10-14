"Mara Hands and Face": Gogo's Epic Makeup Fail Leaves South Africans in Stitches
- An old woman went viral online, leaving social media users cracking up in laughter over her makeup
- The TikTok video grabbed people's attention and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Netizens were amused by the post as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes
One grown woman entertained South Africans after she was captured with a bad face beat that left peeps in stitches.
Gogo's makeup gets dragged by Mzansi
In a video shared by TikTok user @gwavulani, a lady is seen minding her own business as she enjoys her meal at a restaurant.
The woman was all dressed up as she passed her time, but what caught many's attention was the gogo's face beat. The lady's makeup was not entirely done well. The makeup artist used a lighter shade on the woman's face, which did not match the rest of the lady's body, leaving SA in stitches.
@gwavulani's footage of the gogo went viral online, causing a massive buzz on social media as netizens dragged her makeup in the comments.
Watch the video below:
SA pokes fun at woman's makeup
Mzansi netizens could not help but laugh at the lady's makeup as they took to the comments section to crack jokes.
Malebo said:
"Me in the next life, trying by all means not to get old."
Lyds added:
"May I never use make up when I reach this woman's age, I declare."
Ellen mnguni wrote:
"Mara hands and face. Enjoy mommy."
Nkokheli Matshazi poked fun at the lady, adding:
"She Fanta and Coca-Cola."
Sihle12451 commented:
Rainbow face white, hands black, mouth red, please, Jesus, come back."
Lindx simply said:
"She must fire her makeup artist."
Lady has a crazy face beat, SA thinks she went way too far with the loud makeup
Briefly News previously reported that a lady had become the latest example of why too much of everything is bad. In a video posted by blogger Gossip Mill, the lady shows off her fully-done makeup look.
However, while the makeup may have been evenly applied, it appeared to have been done in excess, giving her face a different shade from her neck.
