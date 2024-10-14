A student went around asking other young academics how much salaries they were expecting after completing their studies

The video saw students dreaming of high salary amount as the young went around

Social media users humbled them in the comment section, saying the students were in for a big surprise

When we were varsity students, we all dreamt of excellent, big salaries while pursuing the careers of our dreams. We only realised that a person starts from the bottom and grows while in the industry.

A few students shared vast amounts of their expected salaries after qualifying in their fields of study in a TikTok video shared under the user handle @timmorrel.

Motivated students share their expected salary amounts

In the video, @timmorrel asks the first students about their majors and expected salary after graduation. The young ladies shared that they were both studying to become dieticians and expecting a monthly salary between R20K and 25K.

The students that followed, however, shared and gave amounts ranging from R40K to R120K.

Mzansi peeps advise the young students that they are in for a surprise

The video attracted 149K views, 11K likes, and over 200 comments from social media users who shared the salary amounts the students were likely to get when they started working.

User @tarrynleighrhoda

"R60K guy needs to come back to earth 😪."

User @Abdul Kareem shared:

"We all thought we were gonna earn 100k a month until we started to work😂😂 bless their hearts."

User @ HustlerDailyMotivation added:

"We all had these dreams when we started studying, and we got a hard wake-up call with that first salary."

User @AZA said:

"It is written in the book of employment “ungaDream”😭😂🤣60k start-up in this economy is wild💀."

User @Josh commented:

"Hahaha, I got news for all of you. Once u graduate. You need 20 years of experience to earn 10k😅."

User @Tshidi Viks said:

"Laughs in 60 grand for that LLB student 😂😂😂😂😂."

Woman shares R6K salary job offer after graduation

In another Briefly News article, a young lady went on a rant on social media after seeing an employment contract with an R6K salary amount while being a graduate.

Social media users humbled the lady, telling her to give her the amounts they started with after graduation.

