A woman on TikTok inspired many others to get their gun licenses after rocking her first shooting range visit

Naledi Mkhulisi worked the gun like a pro and vlogged her experience for her internet besties to see

Social media users lost it and made plans to sign up for their own sessions

A South African lady stunned the internet when she worked the gun like a pro on her first shooting range visit.

Mzansi was impressed with a lady's first visit at a shooting range. Image: @naledimkhulisi

Mkhulisi stunned her followers, who were inspired by her bold move.

Mzansi in awe of lady handling gun like pro

Gun violence is a severe problem around the world. Many of the weapons were confiscated from those who illegally possessed them.

Naledi Mkhulisi took the first step to end the problem by visiting a shooting range. Her handling of the gun on her first encounter was admirable.

The lady stunned her TikTok friends after sharing the footage with the caption:

"Girl therapy. First time at a shooting range."

Mzansi reacts to lady's shooting range visit

Social media users were inspired to sign up for their own visit:

@Bridgette Zwane ❤️commented:

"This is me month end. My dream solo date."

@Relebogile decided:

"Every lady in SA needs this for real."

@Kiara🤎 commented:

"I wanna do this, but I'm scared of guns."

@Thuli15 was in awe:

"Are you sure it was your first time? Because wow, wow, ma'am."

@Thabiso Mabilo echoed:

"The type of therapy I need."

@user8100859507070 was stunned:

"Girl, you are my hero. I'm jealous right now. Where can I do this in Gauteng?"

