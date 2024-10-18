Global site navigation

"Stolen Kiss": Brave Afrikaans Snake Handler Kisses Rinkhals, Gives Mzansi the Heebie-Jeebies
People

"Stolen Kiss": Brave Afrikaans Snake Handler Kisses Rinkhals, Gives Mzansi the Heebie-Jeebies

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • An Afrikaans snake handler shared a video of himself giving a highly venomous rinkhals a kiss
  • The small snake rested around his neck, and the man lifted its head to give it a peck on the side of its head
  • Members of the online community shared how scared they were and how crazy they thought the professional was

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A snake handler kissed a rinkhals.
A snake handler kissed a rinkhals. Images: @janslang
Source: TikTok

Regardless of size or temperament, many people wouldn't dare go near a snake. Yet, one snake handler boldly kissed a highly venomous snake, displaying a level of fearlessness that few would even contemplate.

A slithering kiss

Using the handle @janslang on TikTok, an Afrikaans snake handler uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users how he kissed a rinkals.

With the snake around his neck, the man lifted the snake's head and gently kissed it on the side of its head.

Read also

"Emergency entrance": Mzansi jokes as Jane Furse motorist enters car via window

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow

He wrote in the post:

"Just a little stolen kiss."

He also warned people in his caption:

"Do no try this at home. I am a professional."

Watch the video below:

Man kissing rinkhals stuns online users

Several social media users in the video's comment section expressed their thoughts about the man's terrifying interaction with the snake.

@oomkwagga said to the man:

"No, my friend. You must be crazy."

A frightened @hayleighvanwyk0 shared:

"We won't even try that."

@lezelle_fkn_martin said to the professional:

"As long as it doesn't 'kiss' you back."

Jan informed the TikTok user:

"They're very poisonous but don't easily bite."

@jnr.auto2 laughed and said to Jan:

"You say you are a professional, but is the snake, too? Being a pro is definitely not going to stop the snake."

Read also

Hit-and-run gone wrong: South African woman's brave chase ends in disaster

Scared, @eagz6 wrote in the comment section:

"Please don't tell me that's a rinkhals."

Cute baby bites python's head

In another story, Briefly News reported about a curious and innocent baby holding and biting a python's head. The adult carrying the child moved away from the snake quickly before anything else happened.

Social media users in the post's comment section shared their thoughts about the baby's interaction with the slithering reptile.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: