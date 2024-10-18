An Afrikaans snake handler shared a video of himself giving a highly venomous rinkhals a kiss

The small snake rested around his neck, and the man lifted its head to give it a peck on the side of its head

Members of the online community shared how scared they were and how crazy they thought the professional was

Regardless of size or temperament, many people wouldn't dare go near a snake. Yet, one snake handler boldly kissed a highly venomous snake, displaying a level of fearlessness that few would even contemplate.

A slithering kiss

Using the handle @janslang on TikTok, an Afrikaans snake handler uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users how he kissed a rinkals.

With the snake around his neck, the man lifted the snake's head and gently kissed it on the side of its head.

He wrote in the post:

"Just a little stolen kiss."

He also warned people in his caption:

"Do no try this at home. I am a professional."

Watch the video below:

Man kissing rinkhals stuns online users

Several social media users in the video's comment section expressed their thoughts about the man's terrifying interaction with the snake.

@oomkwagga said to the man:

"No, my friend. You must be crazy."

A frightened @hayleighvanwyk0 shared:

"We won't even try that."

@lezelle_fkn_martin said to the professional:

"As long as it doesn't 'kiss' you back."

Jan informed the TikTok user:

"They're very poisonous but don't easily bite."

@jnr.auto2 laughed and said to Jan:

"You say you are a professional, but is the snake, too? Being a pro is definitely not going to stop the snake."

Scared, @eagz6 wrote in the comment section:

"Please don't tell me that's a rinkhals."

Cute baby bites python's head

In another story, Briefly News reported about a curious and innocent baby holding and biting a python's head. The adult carrying the child moved away from the snake quickly before anything else happened.

Social media users in the post's comment section shared their thoughts about the baby's interaction with the slithering reptile.

