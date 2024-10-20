1st Black Springbok at Western Cape Golf Estate Officially Named After Iconic Springboks Player
- The Kingswood Golf Estate that welcomed a race springbok finally settled on a proper name for it
- Online users had shared their suggestions of what to name the baby springbok that stood out from the norm
- The suggestions included the Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi, Allblack and more, but it was up to Kingwood Golf Estate residents
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
South Africans became invested in the birth of a rare springbok that had a unique colour to it. People were touched by the miraculous birth of the baby springbok on 4 October 2024 and wanted to name it after something meaningful to South Africans.
Since it is a springbok, many thought of names related to South Africa's star rugby team. People leaned towards naming it after the captain of the Springboks, while others named food items and more.
What is the name of 1st black springbok on golf estate?
The Kingswood Golf Estate finally settled on a befitting name for its rare springbok with a special pigment. The suggested names, included Charkie, Marmite, Rassie, Oreo, Kolisi, Midnight, Black Beauty, KingsBok, and Allblack.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The estate decided to name him after Siya Kolisi, the iconic captain of the Springboks. Geroge Herald reported that the residents of the estate voted for the name.
How is the 1st black springbok doing?
According to George Herald, the black springbok's colour comes from a genetic mutuaion which causes melanism. The first black springbok on the property has been successfully accepted into the herd. They said:
"He is a happy little guy and his whole herd accepted him completely. He is being monitored daily, and management will intervene if need be."
"May Jesus be the centre of your marriage": SA congratulates Manie Libbok after marrying best friend
SA against proposal to name road after Siya Kolisi
Briefly News previously reported that Kolisi is the greatest captain in Springbok history but is loved by many, not just for his exploits on the rugby field.
One fan is so proud of Kolisi's achievements that he wants Gqeberha to name a road after the first black captain of the Boks.
The Eastern Cape Geographical Names Council confirmed that they received a proposal for a name change.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za