The Kingswood Golf Estate that welcomed a race springbok finally settled on a proper name for it

Online users had shared their suggestions of what to name the baby springbok that stood out from the norm

The suggestions included the Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi, Allblack and more, but it was up to Kingwood Golf Estate residents

South Africans became invested in the birth of a rare springbok that had a unique colour to it. People were touched by the miraculous birth of the baby springbok on 4 October 2024 and wanted to name it after something meaningful to South Africans.

The Kingwood Golf Estate in Western Cape named their fist black springbok after a Springboks icon.

Since it is a springbok, many thought of names related to South Africa's star rugby team. People leaned towards naming it after the captain of the Springboks, while others named food items and more.

What is the name of 1st black springbok on golf estate?

The Kingswood Golf Estate finally settled on a befitting name for its rare springbok with a special pigment. The suggested names, included Charkie, Marmite, Rassie, Oreo, Kolisi, Midnight, Black Beauty, KingsBok, and Allblack.

The estate decided to name him after Siya Kolisi, the iconic captain of the Springboks. Geroge Herald reported that the residents of the estate voted for the name.

How is the 1st black springbok doing?

According to George Herald, the black springbok's colour comes from a genetic mutuaion which causes melanism. The first black springbok on the property has been successfully accepted into the herd. They said:

"He is a happy little guy and his whole herd accepted him completely. He is being monitored daily, and management will intervene if need be."

