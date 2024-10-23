A young boy named Emeleo Benans was shocked to learn that he had been chosen as Grabouw High School's Head Boy for 2025

The boy is one of the beneficiaries of the SOS Africa scholarship that has looked after him from his foundation grades

Local publication The Good Guy shared the boy's inspirational story and journey to reaching the leadership role

A young man named Emeleo proved that where you come from does not determine where you're going after being entrusted with the responsibility of a Head Boy at Grabouw High School for 2025.

Local publication Good Things Guy shared a post detailing that the boy has been with the SOS Africa scholarship, which saw him through to now.

About SOS Africa sponsorship

The initiative was formed in 2003 to fight township poverty and provide a good education for underprivileged kids. This was after founders Matt Crowcombe and Henry Matthews were dissatisfied with the conditions and standard of education in Mzansi.

The SOS Africa scholarship has grown massively, affording children a better education by covering everything they need, from transport and school fees to clothes and food.

The SOS Africa Charity celebrates Emeleo Benans

The foundation was so proud of Grabouw High School's new Head Boy that it shared the News on its Facebook page, receiving congratulatory messages from social media users.

User @Sharilyn Arocho shared:

"Congrats young man! We're very proud of you Ameleo. What an excellent role model you are for the younger children of the SOS Africa family!"

User @Li-andi Ray Claassen said:

"We are so proud of you Ameleo!👏👏👏."

User @Lorraine Emery commented:

"What a great achievement! Well done Ameleo and SOS Africa."

User @Bongiswa Skoti added:

"Congratulations, student Ameleo❤️👏."

User @Patience Muswandigere Ndava said:

"So proud of you Ameleo🙏."

