A woman took to social media to show people how she spoiled her mother to celebrate her birthday

The lady went the extra mile and took her mom on a surprise trip to Kwazulu Natal for a wholesome break

Many people were touched after seeing the mother-daughter moment having a great time in a sweet video

A TikTok video of a woman taking her mom on an airborne adventure was a hit. People were invested in seeing the mother enjoy herself.

A TikTok video of a daughter's trip to Durban with her mom was a hit. Image: @maagiebokabab96

Source: TikTok

Netizens could not stop raving about the close mother-and-daughter bond. Many were inspired by the cute video of the mom's reaction to her treat.

Woman whisks mom away on vacation

In a TikTok video, a woman @maggiebokaba96 showed her mom blindfolded at the airport. She had taken her mom on his spontaneous trip to Durban, and they had arrived at the airport. Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA delighted by lady spoiling mom

Many people applauded the young lady for spoiling her mother. Online users said they were motivated to do the same for their parents. Read the comments below:

Rebs commented:

"I wish I could surprise my mom with this."

MellyMelz☺said:

"I pray every day I can spoil my mother 😭😭Girl, may God bless you."

KamoVincent_ was moved:

"Crying because I don't have money to spoil my mom."

nthabimamattt gushed:

"My mom is turning 50 ka Friday 25 wish I had money to spoil her."

DainaandUka123 cheered:

"Congratulations, girl. Good job. Please, we are waiting for the same from your dad on his birthday."

Daughter delights mom with new phone.

Briefly News previously reported that a loving daughter spoiled her mother with a new phone, leaving the internet in a goofy mood.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sno2122, the family can be seen sitting in the comfort of their home, watching television. The daughter pulled the surprise on her mom.

She gave her mama a new phone. The parent couldn't help but express her joy. She smiled and got up to dance and hug her beloved baby, who made the nicest gesture for her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News