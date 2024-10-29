“You Just Wasted That Marker’s Time”: Student Shares Her Domkop-Era, SA Astonished
- A young university student shared papers of her failed exams on her social media account, leaving SA peeps amused
- The scholar posted her scripts in a video on TikTok, showing what she got right and wrong
- Social media users filled her post feed with humourous comments, while some of her mates were shocked to see some of her answers
A young lady studying at UJ shared her test papers on her social media page, motivating many students to study harder after seeing how badly she failed in many subjects she wrote.
The student shared this on the video streaming platform, under her user platform @lufutha2, reaching 33K views and over 100 comments.
Failing dismally in many tests
Most exam papers in the clip have many answers marked wrong, with just two or three that @lufutha2 got right.
She captioned her video post:
"In my dom-kop era."
Watch the video here.
Mzansi peeps express their shock at seeing the papers
After viewing the student's post, social media users took to the comment feed to ask her questions, as many could not believe how badly she failed. Some thought she was joking, while others shared funny comments.User @Tracy_15 said:
"To think the lecture did mention ukuthi don’t write “decrease and increase “ ku cash flow n you did 😭😭🥹."
User @SandyM added:
"This is the motivation I needed to study 😭."
User @n_l023 asked:
"Chomi, are you okay? Like emotionally?"
User @luko.mdluli commented:
"That time I cross-night like nobody’s business, but I end up getting this 😭😭maybe I’m not made for school but heists."
User @Wandile shared:
"Wena, you just wasted that marker's time😭."
User @Beyona added:
"Maybe they can't see what you wrote 😫there's no way 😂😂."
