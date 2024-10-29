A thirsty Mzansi couple stuck together during a mission to steal alcohol from a busy liquor store

The lovers plotted a genius plan to hide in plain sight while getting down and dirty to quench their appetite

Social media users were floored by the effort the pair put in to achieve their wicked goal

A South African couple threw their morals and values out the window after their throats cried for an alcoholic beverage.

After hiding in plain sight, the pair planned a liquor store robbery and accomplished their wicked mission.

Couple caught stealing alcohol at liquor store

Two South African lovebirds bonded over a satisfying heist to sort out their craving for an alcoholic beverage. They plotted a genius robbery in a liquor store and almost accomplished their wicked mission.

The pair hid in plain sight and pretended to be browsing through the collection of drinks. The gent reached for a bottle of alcohol and hid it in his pants while his girlfriend checked the coast.

The couple thought they had gotten away with their mission but forgot to study the surveillance cameras in the store.

Mzansi floored by couple stealing alcohol

Social media users were dusted by the couple and commented:

@Moxie Grootboom🇿🇦🇵🇸🇨🇩 wondered:

“Guys, how do these types of people meet each other? Do they disclose that they stole on their first date, or what? I have so many questions.”

@Uppity African1632 joked:

“Thabo Bester and Nandipha from Temu.”

@Ayanda Sithole was floored:

“They even holding hands, gangster love.”

@Lungile 🎀🤍noticed:

“Then the girl acts like they didn’t find what they were looking for.”

@youngwisi found the act romantic:

“Partners in crime. I want a girlfriend like this one.”

@Michael Jones was dusted:

“The girl assisting her man with the heist is some legendary business.”

@Lady Sunday shared:

“Please tell me they were never caught because this is embarrassing.”

Lady sneaks alcohol into MacDonald's

Briefly News also reported that a brave lady went to McDonald’s to study but remembered that she had a bottle of wine in her backpack. She studied every camera in the restaurant so that she could duck them and enjoy her beverage without being caught.

Social media users were amazed by how the lady managed to get away with her mischievous act.

