“There’s a Reason the Video Is Not Full”: Man Mounts Old TV Model on the Wall, SA Puzzled
- A local guy had the online community baffled after sharing a video showing off his creativity
- The man wanted to have his old heavy television sit on the wall like modern ones and devised a plan
- Social media users could not believe what they were seeing and rushed to the comment feed to laugh off the video
A creative and funny guy showed off his skill set after sharing a video on his social media, installing an old heavy TV model on the wall.
The TikTokker advertised his skill on his account under his user handle @boybeemabhandish, leaving over 1.4K social media users floored.
The man shows how he does his installation
In the video, the man picks up the heavy TV from the floor and inserts it in the TV wall brackets. The clipping bracket meant to go into the one mounted on the wall is secured with black tape. He puts his TV in the wall bracket and moves away from it.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi finds the gent's post amusing
After seeing the clip, social media users took to the guy's comment feed to share amusing comments. Many were worried about the wall cracking due to the TV's weight, while others wished to see the full video.
User @Woodstocker 🇿🇦 commented:
"Why do you still have this in the first place 😂😂😂."
User @Sbu said:
"There’s a reason the video is not full 😂😂."
User @Clinton commented:
"Someone please check if the wall is okay 😂."
User @MaGee Normah joked:
"The name of that tv 📺 is matumbutumbu, lol 😆. Come take it from my house, I'm no longer using it 🤣."
User @Sox Cafe PSC added:
"I always see this box mounted ko di tarven and I keep quiet. Now I see how it is done. Thank you, brother, but you must build a frame with a nghidi to lock it."
User @Njesh said:
"Catastrophe awaiting 😅."
Man shoes off a gorgeous TV wall mounted in his house
In another Briefly News article, a man impressed Mzansi by posting a video of his expensive-looking TV beautifully wall-mounted in his RDP home.
Social media users took to the comment section to complement the man's home, while some shared how proud they were of him.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za