A local guy had the online community baffled after sharing a video showing off his creativity

The man wanted to have his old heavy television sit on the wall like modern ones and devised a plan

Social media users could not believe what they were seeing and rushed to the comment feed to laugh off the video

A TikTok user showed how he mounted his old TV on the wall. Image: @boybeemabhandish

Source: TikTok

A creative and funny guy showed off his skill set after sharing a video on his social media, installing an old heavy TV model on the wall.

The TikTokker advertised his skill on his account under his user handle @boybeemabhandish, leaving over 1.4K social media users floored.

The man shows how he does his installation

In the video, the man picks up the heavy TV from the floor and inserts it in the TV wall brackets. The clipping bracket meant to go into the one mounted on the wall is secured with black tape. He puts his TV in the wall bracket and moves away from it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi finds the gent's post amusing

After seeing the clip, social media users took to the guy's comment feed to share amusing comments. Many were worried about the wall cracking due to the TV's weight, while others wished to see the full video.

User @Woodstocker 🇿🇦 commented:

"Why do you still have this in the first place 😂😂😂."

User @Sbu said:

"There’s a reason the video is not full 😂😂."

User @Clinton commented:

"Someone please check if the wall is okay 😂."

User @MaGee Normah joked:

"The name of that tv 📺 is matumbutumbu, lol 😆. Come take it from my house, I'm no longer using it 🤣."

User @Sox Cafe PSC added:

"I always see this box mounted ko di tarven and I keep quiet. Now I see how it is done. Thank you, brother, but you must build a frame with a nghidi to lock it."

User @Njesh said:

"Catastrophe awaiting 😅."

Man shoes off a gorgeous TV wall mounted in his house

In another Briefly News article, a man impressed Mzansi by posting a video of his expensive-looking TV beautifully wall-mounted in his RDP home.

Social media users took to the comment section to complement the man's home, while some shared how proud they were of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News