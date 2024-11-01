A TikTokker shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between a doctor and a confused patient

The patient wondered about the squiggles written on a prescription and asked the doctor for clarity

Social media users found the conversation funny and wondered how pharmacists could read doctors' handwriting

A patient was confused about what was written on a prescription. Images: Tetra Images, Milko

Source: Getty Images

Deciphering a doctor's handwriting on a prescription is often challenging, leaving patients guessing at the mysterious symbols.

Internet users couldn't help but laugh when they came across a hilarious exchange between a doctor and a patient, thanks to the doctor's handwriting.

Confusing conversations decoded

TikTokker and self-proclaimed meme queen @margojoanbeck uploaded a picture of a WhatsApp conversation between a patient and a doctor.

The conversation saw the patient ask the medical professional about two squiggles, supposedly from a prescription.

The doctor informed the patient that the written texts were paracetamol and amoxicillin, which would be taken thrice daily.

Take a look at the comical conversation in the photo below:

A picture showed a comical conversation between a patient and a doctor. Image: @margojoanbeck

Source: TikTok

Local online users react to doctor's confusing handwriting

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the doctor's illegible handwriting, while others cracked jokes about the medical professional.

@nanayawanim44 laughed and said:

"At best, that's a signature to me."

@missnell08 said to the online community:

"I find it so weird how the pharmacists understand their handwriting."

A confused @ingamihle0 commented:

"The paracetamol one I can understand, but that second one? Come on now."

@mashanix wrote their opinion with a smirking emoji:

"It's code, so we don't try to get stuff ourselves."

@gatsby817 laughed when they shared their experience working with doctors:

"Working at a hospital, I sometimes find it hard to read how some doctors write."

A curious @boitshepomonchwe wrote in the comment section:

"Pharmacists need to answer this one. How do they know which medication has been prescribed?"

Source: Briefly News