A wife did a silent treatment prank on her hubby, which backfired, leaving many people on the internet amused

The video left netizens cracking up in laughter, and the clip gained massive traction online

Social media users were entertained as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter

One woman and her hubby left many people cracking up in laughter over their amusing antics in a TikTok video.

A lady gave her man the silent treatment as a prank, but it backfired. Image: @africanamericanfam

Silent treatment prank on partner goes wrong

The couple, who goes by the TikTok handle @africanamericanfam, shared a clip on the video platform. In the clip, the wife expressed that she would be pranking her hubby by giving him silent treatment.

As the clip continued, the woman went on to sit on the couch, and her man entered the lounge area. He asked her if she was okay, but the wife did not respond. The gent then made funny gestures with his armpit; still, his wife did not utter a word.

The man then left the lounge and returned dressed in his wife's dress, which caused her to burst out into laughter. She began talking, leaving Mzansi floored.

Watch the hilarious video below:

People are amused by the couple's antics

The love birds entertained South Africans, and they took to the comments section to crack jokes while some laughed it off.

MacShawdee expressed:

"My sister reMarry this man."

Bella Langa was amused:

"The way I would’ve laughed."

Jessy gushed:

"His a real husband."

Nono commented:

"Hai maan this was so sweet."

Sipho wrote:

"I'm sure you don't get bored."

Source: Briefly News