A hairstylist showed off her incredible work, leaving online users talking. The video went viral on the internet.

A hairdresser flexed a new hairstyle that left SA with mixed reactions. Image: @roseline_hairsalon

Hairdresser shows off new hair

TikTok user @roseline_hairsalon amazed netizens with her work. The woman shared a clip on the video-sharing app showing her doing a lady's hair.

The hairstylist gave her viewers a step-by-step process of how the hairstyle came to be. She first showed how she did cornrows on the client's hair, leaving some hair in the middle front of her head. The hairdresser then demonstrated how she sewed it together.

@roseline_hairsalon went on to unveil the final product, which captured the attention of many people on TikTok.

SA raves over the stunning hair

Mzansi netizens gushed over the woman's work as they flocked to the comments section to compliment the hairdresser, and some expressed their thoughts.

Khumoetsile said:

"The tangling of that hair is crazy, but it looks good on you sis."

Sphiwe eve love gushed:

"Beautiful."

Matshidiso M wrote:

"I love it, but like any other hairpiece, does it tangle?"

Katlii.briii expressed:

"This hairpiece is good for a day."

Legitqueen564 commented:

"I love your iron; where did you buy it? Beautiful hairstyle."

Marilyn shared:

"The itching ya hairpiece it even gets worse at night; you'll cry."

Kgosigadi Mamepe Joy added:

"We're right back to where we started! Used to get this in high school."

