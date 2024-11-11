Hairdresser Shows Off New Hairstyle Transformation in Video, SA Gushes: "Beautiful"
- One hairdresser went viral on social media after she flexed a hairstyle in a video making rounds online
- The footage grabbed many's attention and gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted as they rushed to the comments section, raving about the woman's work
A hairstylist showed off her incredible work, leaving online users talking. The video went viral on the internet.
Hairdresser shows off new hair
TikTok user @roseline_hairsalon amazed netizens with her work. The woman shared a clip on the video-sharing app showing her doing a lady's hair.
The hairstylist gave her viewers a step-by-step process of how the hairstyle came to be. She first showed how she did cornrows on the client's hair, leaving some hair in the middle front of her head. The hairdresser then demonstrated how she sewed it together.
@roseline_hairsalon went on to unveil the final product, which captured the attention of many people on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
SA raves over the stunning hair
Mzansi netizens gushed over the woman's work as they flocked to the comments section to compliment the hairdresser, and some expressed their thoughts.
Khumoetsile said:
"The tangling of that hair is crazy, but it looks good on you sis."
Sphiwe eve love gushed:
"Beautiful."
Matshidiso M wrote:
"I love it, but like any other hairpiece, does it tangle?"
Katlii.briii expressed:
"This hairpiece is good for a day."
Legitqueen564 commented:
"I love your iron; where did you buy it? Beautiful hairstyle."
Marilyn shared:
"The itching ya hairpiece it even gets worse at night; you'll cry."
Kgosigadi Mamepe Joy added:
"We're right back to where we started! Used to get this in high school."
Hairdresser slays schoolgirl's wig over dreadlocks
Briefly News previously reported that one hairstylist in Mzansi slayed a schoolgirl's hair and left no crumbs. She showed off the process in a TikTok video.
TikTok user @tailormadebeauty_salon had a Grade 12 pupil styling her hair in preparation for her matric ball dance. The hairdresser showed off how she installed a wig over her long dreadlocks; the outcome was simply to die for.
Source: Briefly News
