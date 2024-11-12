A local man on TikTok showed app users how a well-known online store upped its prices before Black Friday

He also shared a helpful website that allowed people to track the pricing histories of products sold at the online store

While some people thought the products the man showed were from sellers and not from the online store, others thanked the man for the information

A man showed how an online store changed its pricing in time for Black Friday. Images: @superinformative / TikTok, d3sign / Getty Images

Source: UGC

When Black Friday rolls around, people flock to their favourite stores, eager to snag the year's best deals. However, shoppers may think twice about that, as a local man recently highlighted how an online retailer adjusted its prices just in time for the shopping frenzy.

Man shows how Takealot changed its prices

A South African TikTokker, using the handle @superinformative, uploaded a video on the social media platform to inform app users how Takealot presented Black Friday prices on products that weren't necessarily cheaper than previous times.

The man said in his video:

"Takealot is up to its old tricks again regarding its Black Friday pricing. I found a couple of items on its website that are on special right now, but they've been cheaper before.

"Normally, you would associate Black Friday deals with being the best pricing ever. Not on Takealot."

The TikTok user showed online viewers a website called Serval Tracker, which allowed people to check the pricing histories of Takealot products. The items he showed as an example in the video were sold by Takealot and not its sellers.

He concluded:

"Take the time to research the item you're buying. Some people wait an entire year for Black Friday, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the best time to buy what you're looking for."

Watch the video below:

Internet responds to man showing how Takealot changed prices

While some local social media users thought the TikTokker should have blamed the sellers and not Takealot, others thanked the man for pointing out the difference in prices.

@smoothwiththeloob said to the man relaying the information:

"Let’s be fair, Brandon. It’s not Takealot. It’s the vendors on Takealot. Okes are greedy on that platform."

The local TikTokker responded:

"The products I've listed are sold by Takealot and not by sellers."

@timmysreadingnook shared their opinion with the online community:

"I don't even do Black Friday because it is a scam. On Takealot, I saw a book that was cheaper than it was during Black Friday, which was the next day."

@yonwabisa.mbete wrote in the comments:

"I keep telling people we don't have Black Friday in South Africa."

@leslinjones laughed and stated:

"You are doing God's work."

@gavinschoeman claimed to the public:

"Not just Takealot, everyone. HiFi Corp actually has a phone on sale now for R6 000 (you save R1 000), but it has been R6 000 on Takealot for the whole year."

A grateful @tessaveerapen added in the comment section:

"Thanks for sharing your valuable research."

Man compares Takealot and Amazaon deals in eye-opening video

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who took to his social media account to compare Amazon and Takealot prices to see which was better.

After viewing the video, local internet users were astonished and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News