A South African woman who married a Bangladesh national for R300 per month wanted a divorce

The lady said the partnership is not working anymore because she can't get social grants for her kids because of the surname she is using

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing anger towards the man and the woman

Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).

A South African woman married a man from Bangladesh for R300 a month. The story left the Mzansi people in fury.

A South African woman who married a foreigner for only R300 a month wanted a divorce. Images: @Ezra Bailey, @Aleksandr Zubkov

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video uploaded by @rybrox2, the woman goes to Moja Love, a show that deals with fake marriages. She wants a divorce from a foreign man she married for R300 a month. The presenter of the show and the woman can be seen having a heated argument with the man.

The woman said she’s been asking for a divorce from the Bangladeshi national for the past five years but with no luck. However, the man, on the other hand, said he had been helping the woman with whatever she needed. He gave an example, saying that the previous month, he gave her R1 000.

The lady said she wanted a divorce because the man’s surname was making her life difficult. She couldn't get a social grant and register her kids at school with the man’s surname.

Woman marries foreigner for R300 per month

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi people angry at the situation

The video gained over 6 million views, with many online users expressing anger. See the comments below:

@Nakimoureen1993 expressed:

“She should refund him all his money back because they had an agreement not involving anyone and now she is acting victim.”

@Charityshongwe556 wrote:

“I feel sorry for our country south Africa.”

@Machete commented:

“He married for residence. She married for money. Both did wrong by entering into this arrangement. This woman is making it one sided.”

@Style said:

“This is wrong on so so many levels ! They shouldn’t grant the divorce she wanted something in return as well.”

Woman blasts spaza shop for expired goods

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi woman who slammed a spaza shop for selling expired goods.

TikTok user @thapelo_wa_sdutla shared a clip on the video platform. A woman enters the spaza shop with an expired product in the footage. She then confronts the shop owner, who claims he works alone. The woman blasts the man as she removes each item from the deep freezer, saying it is all "expired."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News