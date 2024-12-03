A video exposed hidden price tags behind Black Friday "deals," and left Mzansi people shocked

The shopper’s discovery revealed how supposed discounts were just regular prices in disguise

Social media users debated SA's Black Friday sales, with many calling them out as sneaky marketing tactics

A man blasted Black Friday deals on TikTok. Image: @lindazikhali62

Source: TikTok

Yoh, not all that glitters is gold—or discounted. A video on Tiktok exposed hidden price tags under Black Friday deals, proving some discounts weren’t as advertised.

Video shows same price tags

The clip showed regular prices masked by flashy sale tags, leaving many Mzansi people feeling duped. The footage was shared on the platform by @lindazikhali62.

Man calls out Black Friday scam

The deals were identical to old prices. In the aftermath of the Black Friday frenzy, the clip racked up thousands of views. The writing on the clip said:

"Black Friday was a scam from day one till today, but it's better our people are starting to wake up now."

Watch the video below:

People didn’t hold back in the comments. Some joked about shoppers who were fooled by the marketing strategy.

See a few reactions below:

@Kebaabetswe highlighted:

"This red in Makro and Game doesn't mean the price is lowered or on sale, it means the item is discontinued u wil never be able to buy it again."

@MatlaleP. wrote:

"I have never spent my cents on Black Friday."

@sifisoSAMashaba commented:

"People are always easy to be deceived and also become easy to believe in what they don't know."

@GabrielPrinsloo posted:

"Just a marketing strategy that people fall for. 😂😂😂"

@JSREK stated:

"Some prices are even higher."

@cupboardGURUZ mentioned:

"Only in South Africa 😂😂 where we are played. 😭🤣"

@Billyocean1120 laughed:

"To us who were broke. 😂😂😂😂😂"

@_4_bidden_ added:

"I've been telling people this but no one wanted to believe me."

SA disappointed by KFC R2 Black Friday deal

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were increasingly excited about this year's Black Friday sale as stores are starting to advertise marked-down items.

KFC also announced their R2 Streetwise 2 sale yesterday, which made Mzansi lose it in excitement. Joburg had already started making waves after people stood in anaconda-like queues to purchase cool clothes.

Source: Briefly News