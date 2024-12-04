A stunner shared the benefits of being an IT auditor, and many people were intrigued

A young woman left South African peeps buzzing over her recent revelations in a video making rounds online.

A lady shared the benefits of pursuing a career in IT auditing. Image: @preshy.marutha

Woman shares benefits of pursuing IT auditing career

A lady shared the perks of being an IT auditor, noting that IT auditors are in high demand, especially in regulated industries.

The lifestyle and career blogger @preshy.marutha explained that this career offers opportunities to learn about various industries, emphasising its versatility.

"You could get exposed to both data tools and cyber security," she said in the video.

@preshy.marutha also added that one could specialise in leading ERP systems like SAP and Oracle. The ultimate part of this career choice is being able to travel locally and internationally.

"There are opportunities for career progression and diversity. With experience as an IT auditor, you can transition into roles such as compliance officer, IT security specialist, technical audit specialist, cybersecurity auditor, chief information security officer and many others."

The young hun finished off by explaining how an IT auditor plays a vital role in protecting the company's client's sensitive data and ensuring "business continuity."

SA reacts to woman's TikTok video

The online community was impressed, and many showed interest as they flooded the comments section with questions.

Annie.96 said:

"Please mentor me and show me the ropes on how I can become an IT auditor."

Birthday_boy6 added:

"I’m ready, but how is the pay."

Sive shared:

"I was doing an Internal Auditing Diploma. What can I do next for me to be an IT Auditor eyy but the module Auditing is really challenging."

Phume Mngoma inquired:

"Work-life balance?"

Nolymross commented

"I really want to get into it."

