“Is It SARS?”: Woman Shows “Suspicious” Salary of a Revenue Auditor

A TikTok content creator shared a recent video showing people how much a revenue auditor made monthly

Boni from Lifereset with Boni thought the anonymous person worked for SARS and deemed the pay suspicious

Social media users in the post's comment section shared their thoughts and opinions about the salary

A woman showed a revenue auditor's salary. Images: @lifereset_za / TikTok, boonchai wedmakawand / Getty Images

A revenue auditor's job revolves around meticulously analysing numbers, ensuring financial accuracy and compliance. Ironically, when a woman shared a revenue auditor's payslip, it prompted people to do their own number-crunching to scrutinise the auditor's salary.

Woman shows revenue auditor's payslip

Taking to her TikTok account, Boni from Lifereset with Boni (@lifereset_za) shared how much a revenue auditor, who had six years of experience and a BCom in accounting sciences, made monthly by showing app users the payslip in a recent video.

Boni said in her TikTok post:

"Guys, I assume this person works for SARS, but SARS doesn't pay this much. I was shocked."

She noted that the total earnings were R56 541, and the person's net pay was R41 782. Boni also shared that the person's total cost to the company was R64 200.

Again, she stated her uncertainty about the company the person worked for:

"Is it SARS? Haibo.

"This looks suspicious. Let me know what you think."

Watch the video below:

SA internet users share their thoughts on revenue auditor's salary

A few local members of the online community commented on the post to express their opinions about the anonymous person's salary.

A curious @maks69754 shared with the public:

"Why does it not have pension and medical aid contributions? Unless it's a consultant employee."

@bonganilawrence50 wrote to the TikTokker:

"Boni, the salary is fair and beyond. They only have BCom and six years of experience, and the salary is good. If they had 'chartered accountant' with their experience, they could be earning between R900k and R1.2 million at the market value."

Boni responded to the app user and said:

"Yes, it's good, and I heard it's not SARS."

After seeing the payslip, @thee.joy added in the comments:

"Eh, I'm shocked as well."

@thembekilebellind laughed and said:

"It's not SARS. It can never be."

