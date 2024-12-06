A clip showcasing women deep cleaning a mansion sparked discussions on social media

The footage went viral online, leaving many people amazed by the ladies' domestic abilities

Netizens reacted by heading to the comments section to share their thoughts on the intense cleaning session

As the year draws to a close, many people are preparing for a deep cleaning of their homes. Well, one company might just have Mzansi covered with their impressive services.

A deep cleaning TikTok video sparked a massive buzz on social media. Image: @tharacleaning.co.za

Source: TikTok

A video showcasing an intense cleaning session sparked significant chatter on social media, going viral and captivating viewers. Many were amazed by the women's impressive domestic abilities displayed in the clip

Deep cleaning video sparks buzz online

The footage shared by TikTok user @tharacleaning.co.za shows how the women thoroughly cleaned each part of the house, from the kitchen area to the bedroom, lounge, outdoor area, and more.

The ladies' deep cleaning season sparked a buzz, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments, with one person saying:

"Deep cleaning, wow, I wish I was rich."

Watch the video of the women cleaning the mansion below:

Mzansi reacts to deep cleaning viral video

The online community took to the comments section to share their opinions on the intense cleaning session, saying:

Anniemichelleolif said:

"After a traditional ceremony or a wedding, this service is a must-have."

Bro, I’m everywhere was impressed:

"Great work, I just need to buy a mansion first."

Uthando expressed:

"This is what I mean when I tell people that I want a cleaning crew when I live lavish."

Maple shared:

"My siblings and I were on one of these days because of my mom."

Nqobile Ngubane was amazed

"You guys make cleaning look so cool."

Nqaba/Zipho poked fun at herself, adding:

"My cousins and I ka December."

South African women flexing their cleaning skills

A Pretoria woman captured her mom on a video cleaning a passage outside the place she stays.

A young lady took to social media to share a video of herself busy with various chores around the house.

One South African woman’s domestic abilities have wowed many people in Mzansi as she showed them off.

