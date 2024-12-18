“Designer Prices”: Woman Stunned by Simple R3.8k Woolworths Dress, SA Relates
- A local TikTok user shared a video of her reaction to seeing the price of a linen dress sold at Woolworths
- The woman showed the online community that the simple dress cost R3 800, a price that shocked her
- Many social media users felt the same way as the woman when they saw the garment's price tag
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Woolworths has long been recognised for selling quality products, though its pricing often sparks a debate among shoppers. Despite this reputation, one woman was still taken aback when she spotted the price tag on a dress at the store.
Woolworths sells simple yet pricey dress
TikTok user Bianca Rasmussen uploaded a video on her account (@bianca_rasmussen) indulging app users in a game to guess the price of a simple white, sleeveless linen dress she spotted at Woolworths.
She then revealed the dress cost R3 800.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Bianca wrote in her caption:
"Okay Woolies with the designer prices. Where did this come from?"
Watch the video below:
Woolworths' dress price shocks SA
Local members of the online community were just as surprised as Bianca when she revealed the price tag hanging from the garment.
@thatthickchickyols wrote in the comment section:
"I guessed R1 500. I'm shocked!"
@ji_nabi said to the online community:
"I'm wondering who is actually buying these things with such ridiculous prices. And they wonder why we buy from Shein."
@anologueinadigitalworld pointed out:
"It doesn't even have sleeves."
@at_patiie shared their experience at the local retail store:
"I went to Woolworths for some sandals, and they were all over R600. Were they sandals Jesus walked in because what in the world?"
A surprised @nasreenlimbada told app users:
"I can buy a whole new wardrobe from Shein and pay customs with that amount."
@quintonvardan humorously added in the comments:
"It's time to break out Grandma's sewing machine."
3 other stories about Woolworths
- A Mzansi man went viral after he showed the world he made an impressive outfit using Woolworths bags.
- A Woolworths employee living in a shack shared a vlog of a day in his life. The video inspired many social media users.
- People clowned a woman about her shopping choices after she spent R1 200 on groceries.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za