“Designer Prices”: Woman Stunned by Simple R3.8k Woolworths Dress, SA Relates

A local TikTok user shared a video of her reaction to seeing the price of a linen dress sold at Woolworths

The woman showed the online community that the simple dress cost R3 800, a price that shocked her

Many social media users felt the same way as the woman when they saw the garment's price tag

A Woolworths dress costing R3 800 surprised a local shopper. Images: @bianca_rasmussen

Woolworths has long been recognised for selling quality products, though its pricing often sparks a debate among shoppers. Despite this reputation, one woman was still taken aback when she spotted the price tag on a dress at the store.

Woolworths sells simple yet pricey dress

TikTok user Bianca Rasmussen uploaded a video on her account (@bianca_rasmussen) indulging app users in a game to guess the price of a simple white, sleeveless linen dress she spotted at Woolworths.

She then revealed the dress cost R3 800.

Bianca wrote in her caption:

"Okay Woolies with the designer prices. Where did this come from?"

Watch the video below:

Woolworths' dress price shocks SA

Local members of the online community were just as surprised as Bianca when she revealed the price tag hanging from the garment.

@thatthickchickyols wrote in the comment section:

"I guessed R1 500. I'm shocked!"

@ji_nabi said to the online community:

"I'm wondering who is actually buying these things with such ridiculous prices. And they wonder why we buy from Shein."

@anologueinadigitalworld pointed out:

"It doesn't even have sleeves."

@at_patiie shared their experience at the local retail store:

"I went to Woolworths for some sandals, and they were all over R600. Were they sandals Jesus walked in because what in the world?"

A surprised @nasreenlimbada told app users:

"I can buy a whole new wardrobe from Shein and pay customs with that amount."

@quintonvardan humorously added in the comments:

"It's time to break out Grandma's sewing machine."

