After swimming at a beach in KwaZulu-Natal, a couple shared that they got sick and couldn't find the necessary medication as it was sold out

A local shared that he was aware of a problem affecting the area but couldn't specify the location

Some social media users shared similar experiences, while others were familiar with the negativity surrounding the beach

A couple got sick after taking a dip at a KwaZulu-Natal beach. Images: @tinastravels95

Summer is in full swing, and many flock to the beach to soak up the festive season's sunshine. Unfortunately, for one couple (and many others), what began as a relaxing getaway ended with an unexpected illness.

Beach causes alleged illness

A local woman took to her TikTok account (@tinastravels95) and shared that she and another man were excited to swim at Uvongo Falls Beach in KwaZulu-Natal for the day. However, after a dip in the waters, they fell ill.

The woman wrote in her post:

"Apparently, DisChem's medication is sold out. That's how many people are sick."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Stephen Herbst, from Tidy Town Shelley Beach to Margate, uploaded a Facebook video noting he was aware of three sewerage spills along the coastline.

"We're not sure what areas have been affected, but we have handed over all the information to the relevant authorities and have notified and informed all the relevant parties."

@tinastravels95 uploaded another video sharing that she was unaware the beach she and her partner visited did not have a Blue Flag.

As per a government information portal, the only beaches in the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality with a Blue Flag include the following six:

Trafalgar Beach BF Marina Beach BF Ramsgate BF Southport Beach BF Umzumbe Beach BF Hebberdene Beach BF

What is a Blue Flag beach?

According to the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), the Blue Flag is awarded to beaches, marinas and sustainable boating operators who comply with stringent environmental, safety, and accessibility criteria annually.

The awards are only valid for one year.

Mzansi reacts to sick beachgoers

Thousands headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the unfortunate incident.

@duanne_haywood shared their opinion on the matter, writing:

"It's the same thing every year! Don't swim near rivers flowing into the sea! Especially Uvongo!"

@tjgoldfish commented on their experience of the particular beach:

"I get sick every single time we go to Uvongo."

@zeenatrossouw told the online community:

"The lifeguards at our beach warned us upfront that the water was not safe. We turned and sat on the sand."

@chrystaldegenaar wrote in the comment section:

"We were at Manaba Beach, and myself and my brother also fell ill with the same issues. We did not even swim in the ocean."

@tinastravels95 informed the app user:

"We swam at Manaba yesterday."

@alida.fields stated with a laugh:

"This is why I don't swim where the public has been."

@leana085 wondered in the comments:

"Can't we do something about this?"

