“Great Sense of Humour”: SA Busts at Makeshift Speed Trap Stressing Motorists

A TikTokker uploaded a video of a makeshift speed trap placed on the side of the road in a town in the Western Cape

Upon further inspection, the cameraperson saw that someone had made the speed trap from recyclable materials

The humorous innovation left many members of the online community laughing in the comments

A makeshift speed trap in a Western Cape town had the internet laughing. Images: Connect Images, Hiraman

Source: Getty Images

During the festive season, many drivers become reckless on the roads, often neglecting the safety and lives of others. However, a makeshift speed trap in a small town brought comic relief, leaving motorists stressed and online viewers laughing at the creative approach to promote road safety.

A way to slow down drivers

Using the TikTok account @bobbiebokbal, an app user uploaded a video on the social media platform showing Mzansi a makeshift speed camera placed on the roadside by a person in Struisbaai, Western Cape.

The humorous trap was made from a beer can and wine box taped to three sticks to mimic a speed camera.

Watch the comical TikTok video below:

Makeshift speed trap humours SA

Hundreds of social media users filled the comment section with laughing emojis after seeing what the residents in Struisbaai created to slow down motorists in the area.

@cameronovermeyer4 laughed and said:

"A camera with a built-in breathalyser."

@cameronovermeyer4, who found the clip comical, shared:

"My fellow countrymen have a great sense of humour. Well done to whoever set that one up."

@funky.chad told the online community:

"I'm in pain with laughter."

@a_n_u_8_1 added with a laugh:

"The joys of our lovely country. We always have time to play with the government."

A humoured @user57502561181524 said to the motorist:

"It almost caught you."

@attie_79 pointed out:

"Well, it made you slow down and stop. So it's effective."

Source: Briefly News