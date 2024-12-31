A South African woman took to social media to showcase the pool vibes at uShaka Marine World

Happy people in the pool are seen in a video performing a synchronised dance, to a catchy local tune

The footage left netizens feeling proud of the world-class attraction along with the vibey Mzansi people

A woman showed the festive vibes at Shaka Marine. Image: @mandimande_mbali

Source: TikTok

When it comes to fun, Mzansi people never miss, and Durban’s uShaka Marine World just proved it!

Woman shows pool visuals

A TikTok video of swimmers breaking into a choreographed dance in the pool is making waves online.

The clip was shared by @mandimande_mbali on 30 December and got over 200k views. The energy is unmatched, with everyone clapping, splashing, and grooving together.

Meanwhile, the surrounding areas are packed with people soaking up the festive vibes.

Park rates and times

uShaka Marine World's festive operating times are between 09:00 – 18:00. They have different packages for SEA WORLD, WET N WILD and uShaka Shipwreck Aquarium, but toddlers enter for free.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are hyped by the clip. They flooded the comments section to rave about the enviable energy.

See a few reactions below:

@Avesmomdecorhire said:

"The only thing that shocks me about this is the white guy clapping on beat. 😂"

@Thuras wrote:

"That's why I won't go back to my home country Nigeria. 🇳🇬 🥰"

@Yolanda stated:

"Enjoy your country guys."

@Jardine mentioned:

"If there was one province I was supposed to be born in, it’s KZN. 😭😂"

@siphokazi355 asked:

"Malini ukungena kalama pool."

@Santes commented:

"Niyabona how clean we are KZN. The water is watering."

@082292 posted:

"Durban is carrying the whole country. 🤣😂"

@NB_Maphala added:

"South Africa is not boring and thank you God for making me a South African."

Source: Briefly News