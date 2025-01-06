A lady was amazed by the foul behaviour of a group of women she and her man had bumped into after a lovely family trip

The couple visited a KFC restaurant for a quick meal when they got caught up in ghetto drama that irked bystanders

South Africans begged for a detailed storytime of the bizarre encounter after the initial video generated close to a million views

Asemahle Mnweba had an unpleasant start to the new year after a group of girls trolled her at a KFC restaurant.

A Mzansi lady was trolled by a group of ladies who were rejected by her boyfriend at KFC. Image: @asi_baby0

Source: TikTok

Mnweba shared a nine-minute detailed storytime that went viral on TikTok twice a row.

Lady trolled by SA ladies at KFC after boyfriend rejects them

After a lovely trip to the beach, a lady and her man made a stop at a nearby KFC restaurant for a quick snack. A group of ladies and two gay men fancied her boyfriend, who made it clear that he was uninterested.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The ladies were not happy about their failed attempt at finding love and trolled the girlfriend. Their teasing was noticed by other customers, who consoled the couple.

One of the rejected huns held up a middle finger to rub their hatred in the girlfriend's face. South Africans found the behaviour weird and uncalled for.

The woman's video went viral on TikTok with the caption:

“Storytime on KFC drama.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to ghetto KFC boyfriend drama

Social media users were baffled by the bizarre encounter and commented:

@liyema was proud of the watch Mnweba chose to react:

“Yho, you handled the situation better than me. I would have given them a piece of my mind, but shoutout to you. You handled the situation very well.”

@jennerocity pointed out:

“Being hungry does not give them the right to do this, man.”

@𖣂lacey🪫𖣂 highlighted the root of the issue:

“They were jealous of you; you are so pretty.”

@Ansa Medusa Daniels loved how she did not step out of character:

“I’m sorry, my love. I love the way you handled the situation.”

@minha decided:

“All the way from Somalia. Even though I don’t understand what you said, you’re right.”

3 More ghetto behaviour stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News