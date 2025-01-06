“Storytime on KFC Drama”: Woman Shares How Ladies Trolled Her After Boyfriend Rejected Their Friend
- A lady was amazed by the foul behaviour of a group of women she and her man had bumped into after a lovely family trip
- The couple visited a KFC restaurant for a quick meal when they got caught up in ghetto drama that irked bystanders
- South Africans begged for a detailed storytime of the bizarre encounter after the initial video generated close to a million views
Asemahle Mnweba had an unpleasant start to the new year after a group of girls trolled her at a KFC restaurant.
Mnweba shared a nine-minute detailed storytime that went viral on TikTok twice a row.
Lady trolled by SA ladies at KFC after boyfriend rejects them
After a lovely trip to the beach, a lady and her man made a stop at a nearby KFC restaurant for a quick snack. A group of ladies and two gay men fancied her boyfriend, who made it clear that he was uninterested.
“Ya'll are looking at the wrong person": SA reacts to gent with poor swimming skills taking on big challenge
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The ladies were not happy about their failed attempt at finding love and trolled the girlfriend. Their teasing was noticed by other customers, who consoled the couple.
One of the rejected huns held up a middle finger to rub their hatred in the girlfriend's face. South Africans found the behaviour weird and uncalled for.
The woman's video went viral on TikTok with the caption:
“Storytime on KFC drama.”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to ghetto KFC boyfriend drama
Social media users were baffled by the bizarre encounter and commented:
@liyema was proud of the watch Mnweba chose to react:
“Yho, you handled the situation better than me. I would have given them a piece of my mind, but shoutout to you. You handled the situation very well.”
@jennerocity pointed out:
“Being hungry does not give them the right to do this, man.”
@𖣂lacey🪫𖣂 highlighted the root of the issue:
“They were jealous of you; you are so pretty.”
@Ansa Medusa Daniels loved how she did not step out of character:
“I’m sorry, my love. I love the way you handled the situation.”
@minha decided:
“All the way from Somalia. Even though I don’t understand what you said, you’re right.”
3 More ghetto behaviour stories by Briefly News
- SA amazed by ghetto fight on FlySafair flight
- Mzansi reacts to ghetto operations at OR Tambo International Airport
- Tyla’s ghetto beauty hack with razor blades has Mzansi in stitches
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News