A woman was still listening to an argument between a taxi driver and a passenger overeating when the tyre burst. Image: @masegothekiso14

A typical taxi trip turned dramatic after a driver confronted a passenger eating in his vehicle. The incident, which happened on a route from Vereeniging to Meyerton, took an unexpected turn when the taxi's tyre burst mid-journey, leaving passengers stranded.

The clip made it to TikTok after it was shared by @masegothekiso14, leaving social media users with many questions.

The no eating inside taxi rule

The video begins as the argument between the driver and the commuter heats up. The driver expresses his frustration at a passenger who decided to snack in his taxi, which he feels is disrespectful and messy.

The clip moves to show all the passengers stranded on the roadside with the taxi doors opened. TikTok user @masegothekiso14 shares that they had a tyre burst while the driver was still arguing with the passenger and had to wait for another taxi to rescue them.

The taxi driver causes a stir online

The video shocked and amused social media users, who shared their views in the comments section. Many were happy that all passengers were safe after the tyre burst, and others joked about the taxi driver's food-eating overreaction.

User @Lesareng ❤ said:

"The taxi is not even that clean🤣🤣

User @SisE commented:

"I think I know that driver; he is very rude. He once told a guy cr#p for just looking at him. I felt so bad for the guy😭😭."

User @quintonscholtz shared:

"I assume one passenger was eating a pie, and the driver said that's it and pulled over. Nobody likes pies being eaten in their vehicles."

User @W.G116 said:

"Eating emotweni nje is a big no."

User @Sergeant210🥇asked:

"But that is not even a stance, nor is it clean, why is he fussing so much 😂😂?"

User @Samke shared:

"What kind of bad luck was that."

