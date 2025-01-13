Global site navigation

"The Thing Shock Me": Domestic Worker's Hilarious Cleaning Surprise Leaves Employer Stunned
People

"The Thing Shock Me": Domestic Worker's Hilarious Cleaning Surprise Leaves Employer Stunned

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One young lady shared her surprising encounter with a domestic worker that left her amazed
  • In the TikTok video, she expressed how she hired a housekeeper for the first time, and the results left people cracking up
  • The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A lady was in disbelief at her domestic worker's job, and she took to social media to show it off.

A TikTok video shows a woman unveiling her domestic worker's cleaning surprise.
A lady was shocked by her domestic worker's cleaning surprise, and she showed it off. Image: @cillaroyal
Source: TikTok

Woman surprised by domestic worker's job

The stunner, who goes by the handle @cillaroyal, shared with her viewers that she hired a domestic worker for the first time to clean her room, and the results of the housekeeper's job let her left her in shock.

@cillaroyal's video captured the attention of many on social media. It features the domestic worker at work, cleaning the hun's home. She placed two teddy bears on the bed and covered them with a blanket, making them appear like humans sleeping.

Read also

"Communicating via Wi-Fi": SA busts at gent giving bae 'death stare' at groove

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I don’t know what I was even saying. The thing shock me," the woman wrote.

The clip was well received, as it left many online users cracking up in laughter. The footage went viral on the internet within a day of its publication.

Watch the funny video below:

SA reacts to housekeeper's antics on TikTok

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their thoughts.

Godi Van Mol said:

"Guys the lady that changes my bedding omg The people my age will question my taste I always explain."

Lyle wrote:

"That cleaner went above and beyond in her duty."

ThegoTago added:

"But I like it. it's funny."

Zande was touched:

"She's thoughtful."

seiponezwane commented:

"Yohhhh I literally laughed out loud."

Chachi, The DJ expressed:

"This is the sweetest thing I’ve seen in a while."

3 times, SA domestic worker danced with their boss

Read also

"He was so invested in flirting": Man chats up a poster, SA entertained

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: