One young lady shared her surprising encounter with a domestic worker that left her amazed

In the TikTok video, she expressed how she hired a housekeeper for the first time, and the results left people cracking up

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A lady was in disbelief at her domestic worker's job, and she took to social media to show it off.

A lady was shocked by her domestic worker's cleaning surprise, and she showed it off. Image: @cillaroyal

Source: TikTok

Woman surprised by domestic worker's job

The stunner, who goes by the handle @cillaroyal, shared with her viewers that she hired a domestic worker for the first time to clean her room, and the results of the housekeeper's job let her left her in shock.

@cillaroyal's video captured the attention of many on social media. It features the domestic worker at work, cleaning the hun's home. She placed two teddy bears on the bed and covered them with a blanket, making them appear like humans sleeping.

"I don’t know what I was even saying. The thing shock me," the woman wrote.

The clip was well received, as it left many online users cracking up in laughter. The footage went viral on the internet within a day of its publication.

Watch the funny video below:

SA reacts to housekeeper's antics on TikTok

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their thoughts.

Godi Van Mol said:

"Guys the lady that changes my bedding omg The people my age will question my taste I always explain."

Lyle wrote:

"That cleaner went above and beyond in her duty."

ThegoTago added:

"But I like it. it's funny."

Zande was touched:

"She's thoughtful."

seiponezwane commented:

"Yohhhh I literally laughed out loud."

Chachi, The DJ expressed:

"This is the sweetest thing I’ve seen in a while."

