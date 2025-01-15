A Kia sales executive shared a TikTok video of several Kia drivers in Johannesburg getting together

The excited group flaunted their vehicles and got ready for their first-ever summer drive

Social media users in the post's comment section felt they wanted to join the Kia gang on their next outing

For some motorists, spotting someone driving the same vehicle on the road sparks connection and joy. One woman tapped into this shared enthusiasm by organising a gathering where Kia drivers came together for a fun-filled day.

Joining the Kia clan

Using the TikTok handle @sino_thekiahun, a Johannesburg-based Kia sales executive named Sino uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a bunch of Kia owners hooting away as they prepared to embark on their first-ever Kia summer drive for the year.

The cars left the dealership and went on their way.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to Kias on the move

Thousands of local members of the online community took to the comment section to share how they were also Kia owners, while others loved that the motorists got together for their trip.

@peuyame told the woman:

"I drive a Kia Seltos. I was going to join unprovoked if I had met you."

A curious @vee46842 wondered with humour:

"When is it time for Kia Picanto 2024? Bathong, do it for the last borns."

Sino laughed and shared:

"We will mix. Kia is a big family."

After watching the clip, @mosima2120 wrote in the comment section:

"I am a Kia Rio driver. I am so in love with this."

@amor_4322 applauded Sino's filming skills and said:

"Cameraperson, come take your flowers."

An interested @kwa.dhlamz said:

"Please inform me in time. I would like to join you guys."

