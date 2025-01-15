“A Big Family”: Johannesburg Woman Shows Several Kia Drivers Flaunting Their Cars
- A Kia sales executive shared a TikTok video of several Kia drivers in Johannesburg getting together
- The excited group flaunted their vehicles and got ready for their first-ever summer drive
- Social media users in the post's comment section felt they wanted to join the Kia gang on their next outing
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
For some motorists, spotting someone driving the same vehicle on the road sparks connection and joy. One woman tapped into this shared enthusiasm by organising a gathering where Kia drivers came together for a fun-filled day.
Joining the Kia clan
Using the TikTok handle @sino_thekiahun, a Johannesburg-based Kia sales executive named Sino uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a bunch of Kia owners hooting away as they prepared to embark on their first-ever Kia summer drive for the year.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The cars left the dealership and went on their way.
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
SA reacts to Kias on the move
Thousands of local members of the online community took to the comment section to share how they were also Kia owners, while others loved that the motorists got together for their trip.
@peuyame told the woman:
"I drive a Kia Seltos. I was going to join unprovoked if I had met you."
A curious @vee46842 wondered with humour:
"When is it time for Kia Picanto 2024? Bathong, do it for the last borns."
Sino laughed and shared:
"We will mix. Kia is a big family."
After watching the clip, @mosima2120 wrote in the comment section:
"I am a Kia Rio driver. I am so in love with this."
@amor_4322 applauded Sino's filming skills and said:
"Cameraperson, come take your flowers."
An interested @kwa.dhlamz said:
"Please inform me in time. I would like to join you guys."
3 other Kia-related stories
- A lucky matriculant who obtained five distinctions was surprised with a brand-new Kia. The well-deserved gift impressed social media users.
- A hardworking woman who turned 19 celebrated her birthday by gifting herself a Kia. Her achievement inspired many South Africans.
- A South African woman who shared that she became a part of the Kia family uploaded a video of her loved ones praying over her new vehicle.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za