A South African man voiced his frustration at Capitec customers ignoring an empty Nedbank ATM nearby

He hilariously offered R3 to cover their charges if they’d use the other machine instead of standing in a long line

The TikTok video of his epic rant sparked debates with some happy with the call out and others not

Customers waited in line to use an ATM outside a Capitec bank in Johannesburg. Image: Stock photo and Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

A man from Sasolburg had everyone talking after his dramatic confrontation with Capitec customers in Johannesburg standing in a never-ending line.

Stunned man makes an offer

In a video, the guy is heard pleading with customers to switch to the empty Nedbank ATM nearby.

His frustration was palpable as he even offered to pay their bank fees. "What is your problem?" he screamed in disbelief. The touch of dramatic flair earned the clip on the TikTok page @djyvetisevetise 136,000 views.

A TikTokker shared a video of an incident with Capitec customers. Image: @djyvetisevetise

Source: TikTok

Avoiding long ATM queues

Fortunately, Capitec customers no longer have to deal with long queues at ATMs or branches to withdraw cash.

The bank now provides a convenient and cost-effective alternative: withdrawing cash from any bank’s ATM in South Africa at the same price as a Capitec ATM.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens are discussing the gent's bold move. Some shed light on why most Capitec ATMs are always packed:

See some comments below:

@iskkhanyabhandamazomba said:

"It's that guy who was harassing people in Jozi."

@dlulabamjeqeze asked:

"So can you deposit to a Capitec account from another ATM?"

@mcurhulo commented:

"I don't know why everywhere Capitec users are like this why mara."

@MadrugzLebo shared:

"Hai man I know this voice from somewhere."

@madodampanza wrote:

"Most Capitec users don't know they can withdraw at Nedbank or any ATM besides Capitec. 🤣😁"

@Dawnyouthcorner highlighted:

"This is the most brave guy on TikTok. His videos finish me. 😂😂😂"

@SINO typed:

"I am so proud of you brother. At least someone said it out loud."

@Bhebhe added:

"Some they make deposits some are withdrawing instant money."

Briefly News covered more Capitec viral stories

A woman left many Mzansi netizens stunned after posting a video of the condition of her Capitec bank card.

A TikTok video of an alleged Capitec year-end function ignited hilarious social media reactions.

A young man shared a video showing how he deposited a bunch of coins at a Capitec Bank ATM.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News