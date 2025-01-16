One teacher was happy about the reopening of schools and went straight to the school kitchen to dish up food

The goofy lady amused her TikTok friends with a hilarious video flexing her appetising meal in a now-viral video

The educator’s confidence blew away social media users as she dramatically walked back to her classroom

A high school teacher started off the 2025 school year in high spirits as she helped herself to juicy food from the school kitchen.

The funny educator dished up two juicy plates to keep her going until the bell rang for home time.

Teacher shows off juicy plates from school kitchen

Educators welcomed new and old students into their classes after a well-deserved summer vacation at the beginning of December. A high school teacher made some preparations for her new Grade eight class the day before schools officially reopened.

While she was busy, she remembered to visit the school kitchen and came out with two juicy plates. One had mouthwatering meat, and the other had pap.

Her excitement was witnessed through her sassy walk back to the classroom, and she shared the footage with her TikTok friends and captioned it:

“We’re only getting paid next week.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s dishing up plates in school kitchen

Social media users were floored by the lady’s sass and commented:

@zamaphemba_ntuli was dusted and commented:

“Your attitude when you’re holding food.”

@Smoordlypooh ♡ asked:

“Where’s the coke?”

@PHILIBANE pointed out:

“You become so happy when it’s time to eat.”

@Martin sighed:

“Even kids don't get a full plate like that.”

@Sor-lee-2 commented:

“That pap belongs to the school children.”

