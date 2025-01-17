A pupil in South Africa made deeming allegations against her school, which went viral online

The young girl alleged that her school kicked her out due to her hair type, which stunned people on the internet

The TikTok video sparked massive traction on social media, with many voicing mixed views on the matter

One school learner's revelation caused a stir on social media, with many people expressing mixed reactions.

A girl shared how she was kicked out of school for having an afro. Image: Westend61 and Leland Bobbe

Source: Getty Images

Girl claims she was kicked out of school for afro hair

The young lady claimed that she was kicked out of the school. She did not disclose the school's name, which kicked her out for wearing an afro hairstyle.

@newsnexussa shared her experience, alleging that the school's administration had an issue with her natural hair. In the TikTok video, the girl said the following:

"I am beginning to think my school is racist because I was kicked out for having an afro. I was kicked out of school for having an afro guys. That is so racist right now like."

The footage has sparked outrage online, leaving South Africans with mixed feelings. Although many have pointed out that natural hair should be celebrated and that school appearance policies should be more inclusive of diverse cultures and hairstyles, others share different sentiments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to school girl's allegations

The online community shared their thoughts on the school girl's allegations, flooding the comments section with their opinions.

Seramet1 said:

"In my public schools, we were advised to keep our hair short, thats no racist wena man."

Bianca added:

"Not saying it's right for you to be kicked out, but maybe it's a rule so that the kids sitting behind you can see the board?"

Adellenaude197 wrote:

"This is such a useless rule...I don't understand why it's an issue. I am so sorry this happened to you."

Alice_._in_._wonderland commented:

"Schools should focus on the education they give the children, not withhold it because of something the child has no control over."

Tokkelos replied:

"It is not about being racist!!. It's about rules and being neat, tidy and presentable."

Ntsiki Mazwai rallies to help girl kicked out for afro

In the same story, Briefly News reported that the activist in Ntsiki Mazwai came out in full force after she was tagged in a video of a young girl sharing an unfortunate incident at her school.

South African poet and talented bead artist Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a video of a girl pupil who expressed shock and disbelief after she was sent home for wearing her natural hair. Internet user @MkwanaziTK posted the TikTok video on X and tagged Ntsiki Mazwai, pleading with her to intervene.

