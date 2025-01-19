Global site navigation

Teacher Leaps and Dances in Energetic Chant With Students in Video, SA Divided
by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • An educator left people divided over her approach to entertaining students while teaching them in class
  • The lady went viral on Facebook after people were mesmerised by a video of her engaging young minds
  • Online users were brutally honest after seeing the energy oozing from the woman entertaining her pupils 

A teacher resorted to getting physically active with her class. The woman went to extreme lengths to ensure that her students were engaged. 

Educator dances for class in video
A teacher left people fascinated after she danced up a storm for her young students. Image: Kali9
Source: Getty Images

The young teacher's video received more than 3,000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who discussed her teaching method. 

Educator dances for students 

In a video posted on Facebook by Nhlanhla Lux Official, a teacher made her pupils chant. The teacher was leaping and jumping in response to their calls. Watch the video below

SA divided about active teacher 

Many people commented on the video, and some disapproved of the educator's teaching technique. Others argued she was showing devotion to her job. 

Trycosa Hunadi Kekana said:

"She missed her gym session, but she's trying to catch up."

Francois Gist wrote:

"She is teaching our kids rubbish. I won't be surprised if my kid starts jumping everywhere we go."

Vutlharhi Jos Aqeel argued:

"This is nonsense, it could be better if she was demonstrating the meaning of what the kids were saying, not this dance like she is celebrating."

Tshepho My hero Maphoto commented:

"She discovered that kids catch songs very easily, which makes them simple to do."

Salongok Mkulu added:

"She is a good teacher because when she handles young kids, she gives them vibes and catches their attention. She is playful and teaches within the young ones' need for play. Children learn more through play and actions."

Mastermind Nkumbula remarked:

"Kids arrive at school at around 5 a.m. every day. They dream of her and become fond of her. She's mastered the art of teaching kids."

4 other amazing teachers

