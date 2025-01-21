A lady had TikTokkers amazed after seeing her giant baby bump after claiming to be carrying quadruplets

She shared some of the challenges she faced while pregnant, and social media users sympathised with her

Some people who have bumped into the lady's content question her claim of carrying multiple babies

People are always amazed by a woman carrying more than one baby, whether it be twins or triplets.

A lady stunned the internet with her giant baby bump. Image: @guddiee7

Source: TikTok

The rare occasion of carrying quadruplets builds curiosity about the pregnancy and the woman's ability to carry full term.

Lady carrying quadruplets gets attention on social media

A lady named Guddiee was able to grow a huge following after sharing her journey of carrying quadruplets. Her account is filled with content about her giant baby bump.

Guddie told the public that she was carrying four babies at once, which got the attention of many. She vlogs herself, doing everyday things to feed her followers' curiosity.

Recently, the mother's pregnancy was placed under the microscope after some social media users thought the baby bump was fake. Some also pointed out that the bump was too bouncy and that Guddiee should have given birth by now.

The lady shared multiple videos of herself showing some of the challenges she faced with her pregnancy, such as climbing up the stairs, finding a comfortable sleeping position, and having to show up for her other children.

Watch the video below below:

TikTokkers amazed by popular woman carrying quadruplets

A woman carrying quadruplets wowed the internet. Image: @guddiee7

Source: TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts after coming across the lady's content:

@Mandy Mariah said:

“Whoever did this to you should be sued.”

@Tunga💙 was stunned:

“Call the police! Do something!”

@Coolmom was amazed:

“Our bodies are amazing! But this is outstanding.”

@2456blessed sympathised with the pregnant woman:

“Lord, please be with her during her delivery!”

@Mʏᴀ. ★ said:

“I would resent my husband more and more each step I take.”

