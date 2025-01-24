Letting strangers live in your home can lead to unexpected nightmares as one Airbnb host discovered

The guy who owns the R20 million property in Cape Town was shocked by the condition of his home after he rented it out

The video gained traction on social media, with viewers sharing their opinions about the careless guests

A man complained about the damage to his property. Image: @ridhwaanbasa

Source: TikTok

A homeowner is going through the most. He opened his luxurious multimillion-dollar property on Airbnb, hoping to share his beautiful home with travellers.

Man shows his damaged property

Little did he know, it would turn into a problem. Now, he's crushed by the extensive damage left behind.

He shared a clip on his TikTok page @ridhwaanbasa, showcasing the destruction his guests caused.

A beautiful pictured house in Cape Town. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Downsides of running Airbnb business

From a shattered glass stove to stained furniture, the damage was extensive. Even the pool stick was chewed, adding to the list of ruined amenities. He said:

"This can be one of the most annoying parts of running an Airbnb business. Luckily Airbnb has Aircover which these damages can be claimed through."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Comments flooded in expressing disbelief that such a valuable house was available for rent. Some netizens suggested he should go to the police.

Have a look at some comments below:

@jkrizzle asked:

"Curious, where were they from? It’s giving American or UK."

@henryreddyg said:

"There is no way I will Airbnb my R20 million rand place if I had one. The fact that I have the money to buy a place like this, means I don't need that money."

@Odin_blaqq stated:

"Now who the hell chews a pool stick? 🤣"

@charlenepuma commented:

"No man. The bottom line is you have respect for other people's property. I will never leave a place like this."

@vin42021 mentioned:

"Like I told someone today. It's the cost of doing business. There are always risks attached to any business you run.👌"

@shaziakhan786_411 suggested:

"Omg! You have their details. Open a police case. 🤔"

@user6254097900431 posted:

"They should pay for damages."

@riettesmitsutton added:

"That's why we charge a heavy breakage deposit. People steal my towels and linen."

Source: Briefly News