A man's workplace in Durban became a danger zone after he had a serious accident while at work

The hardworker employed as a gardener had an unfortunate accident while working on high ground

Emergency responders in KZN shared details about the man who survived after a terrible moment

One man in northern Durban survived a terrible accident while at work. The gardener's life hung in the balance after gravity got the best of him.

A man working as a gardener in KZN fell down a cliff and miraculously survived. Image: South_agency

Source: Getty Images

Emergency workers from IPSS Medical Rescue described the injuries the gardener suffered. The man received the best help after disaster struck.

Gardener falls off cliff

Umgeni Park was nearly the site of a tragedy when a gardener working on Wedgewood Crescent fell down a 40-meter cliff. He landed on Riverside Road and then proceeded to work to safety. Authorities have not revealed the reason why the man fell.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

According to Citizen, IPSS Medical Rescue detailed that the gardener suffered serious head injuries. Umngeni Park community coordinator Belinda Hellerle Smith said the man managed to return from the hospital without any broken bones or internal injuries. She said;

"This is truly a miracle."

What to do if you fall

Harvard Health highlights that, according to experts, there is a correct way to fall to avoid serious injuries. Where possible, it is recommended to lead into the fall and fall sideway aiming towards grass or dirt.

Experts reveal that there is a way to fall from a high place and minimise impact. Image: Ascent/PKS Media Inc

Source: Getty Images

It is also important to aim away from concrete or objects that can stab the world. To finish a fall, it is best to roll at the side into a call as this will spread the impact to reduce injury and stop rolling further. Other tips include:

When falling from a great height, you can swing the arms sideways to direct the fall.

Twisting shoulders can help to protect the head.

Bent knees and feet down will help cushion a fall even further.

Try to fall on the part of the body with the most meat, such as the back end or thighs.

4 other amazing survivors

Briefly News reported on a leopard that launched an attack on two people in Limpopo.

reported on a leopard that launched an attack on two people in Limpopo. An elderly couple moved the country after they survived a robbery in the Western Cape area.

One employee at the Kruger National Park looked death in the face when he fought a crocodile and he showed the injury.

A leopard found its way into one man's house and he loved to tell the late and show a video.

Source: Briefly News