KZN Gardener Falls off 40m Cliff and Walks Himself to Safety Ahead of Rescue Workers
- A man's workplace in Durban became a danger zone after he had a serious accident while at work
- The hardworker employed as a gardener had an unfortunate accident while working on high ground
- Emergency responders in KZN shared details about the man who survived after a terrible moment
One man in northern Durban survived a terrible accident while at work. The gardener's life hung in the balance after gravity got the best of him.
Emergency workers from IPSS Medical Rescue described the injuries the gardener suffered. The man received the best help after disaster struck.
Gardener falls off cliff
Umgeni Park was nearly the site of a tragedy when a gardener working on Wedgewood Crescent fell down a 40-meter cliff. He landed on Riverside Road and then proceeded to work to safety. Authorities have not revealed the reason why the man fell.
According to Citizen, IPSS Medical Rescue detailed that the gardener suffered serious head injuries. Umngeni Park community coordinator Belinda Hellerle Smith said the man managed to return from the hospital without any broken bones or internal injuries. She said;
"This is truly a miracle."
What to do if you fall
Harvard Health highlights that, according to experts, there is a correct way to fall to avoid serious injuries. Where possible, it is recommended to lead into the fall and fall sideway aiming towards grass or dirt.
It is also important to aim away from concrete or objects that can stab the world. To finish a fall, it is best to roll at the side into a call as this will spread the impact to reduce injury and stop rolling further. Other tips include:
- When falling from a great height, you can swing the arms sideways to direct the fall.
- Twisting shoulders can help to protect the head.
- Bent knees and feet down will help cushion a fall even further.
- Try to fall on the part of the body with the most meat, such as the back end or thighs.
Source: Briefly News
