One hun cheered up South Africa with her cool TikTok series of showing off her outfits with her boss

The fashionista taught her funny and laid-back employer how to appear more appealing to social media audiences

Mzansi loved the dynamic duo and left lovely messages for them to read in a thread of 130 comments

The new generation appreciates a much healthier relationship with their bosses in the workplace.

A Mzansi lady showed off her lovely relationship with her boss. Image: @sarahjustineward

Source: TikTok

Back in the day, workers feared their employers as they seemed unapproachable and too strict.

Hun films goofy fit checks with flexy employer in viral TikTok video

A young South African lady put her boss on game after sharing tips on how to have a good social media presence. TikTokker, Sarah Justine Ward shared how much she struggled at her previous job that she had to eventually resign and reboot.

Ward has now found happiness at her new workplace, with a flexy boss, Dustin, who’s willing to feature on her cool TikTok videos. The dynamic duo made an appearance in a recent viral video that cheered Mzansi:

“Fit checks with my millennial boss. Serving executive realness today.”

The pair showed off their outfit of the day and the boss floored many with how he tried to be as natural as possible. Their similar and goofy personalities had Mzansi cackling and helped reach 14K comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to employee and boss’ cool relationship

Social media users loved the dynamic duo and flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on their recent video:

Mzansi moved by lovely employee and boss relationship. Image: @sarahjustineward

Source: TikTok

@Siff 🙃 praised the boss’ growth and improvement since the last video:

“He’s grown immensely, awkwardness gone!”

@bulelwa 🤍 pointed out:

“He’s always so pumped to say, ‘Hello SJ’s baddies’. He’s enjoying this way too much!”

@Khanya-Aaliyah Negota-Simelane shot her shot:

“Hi Dustin, I’m back and still in denial, my love. What a fine man.”

@Reabone_M said:

“I love how comfortable he’s gotten.”

@Big_DaddyO confessed:

“This man is my soulmate.”

@Simply_MaMorake commented:

“I feel like I'm a professional today. He’s really getting the hang of this.”

3 More feel-good stories by Briefly News

A proud mother moved the internet after a video of her praising her soldier daughter making it through bootcamp went viral on TikTok

One woman was overjoyed after her husband gifted her with a luxurious mansion in the suburbs after being together for 16 years

A South African mother was expressed her pride and excitement after seeing her daughter's hot new wheels

Source: Briefly News