A young Randburg entrepreneur started his automotive business at 15, growing from a small WhatsApp group to hosting major car events and doing custom modifications

The determined teen balanced his business ventures through high school, crediting his parents' guidance while building two successful companies

South Africans have been inspired by his journey as he prepares to study business at varsity while expanding his automotive empire

Tiyar Ramdin, a successful teen, shared his story of how he built two businesses.



Tiyar Ramdin's entrepreneurial journey ignited during a Rush car crew event that changed his life forever. The young Randburg resident, blessed with both parents' guidance, transformed his passion into two thriving companies before turning 18.

While his father introduced him to the automotive world through regular visits to the Kyalami Racing Circuit and classic car shows, his mother's business expertise provided the foundation for his entrepreneurial success:

"My biggest mentor for business was my mother. She pushed me very hard and showed me what it's like to be in business, giving me insights into how companies work."

The seeds of his automotive love were planted early.

"I've been going to the Kyalami Racing Circuit in Pretoria for many years with my father," Ramdin recalled. "We would go for special events like the nine-hour Kyalami race, Festival of Motoring, and M Fest. The culture, the cars, the track, the sound - it's amazing."

His father's involvement in the classic car club also shaped his appreciation for classic automobiles.

"That changed my mind completely on cars because it gave me my old-school love for cars. It taught me such appreciation for how cars evolved from then till today."

Building an automotive legacy

Starting with just 17 members in a WhatsApp group, Ramdin's first venture focused on creating an inclusive car crew.

"We discovered that to get some form of organisation and community, we need a group of same like-minded people with cars," he explained.

The community grew quickly through a few innovative approaches Tiyar came up with using his Instagram account @ff_customssa:

"We used to go on Instagram and follow all the people with these nice cars in SA and message them, asking if they wanted to join our crew. We would host events now and again, tell them, 'You can put a sticker on your car, rep us, and come for events.' "

He shared that by word-of-mouth, his business grew to what it is today. He had a huge backing of friends and, eventually, other crews, and everyone tried to help bring awareness to his business.

Overcoming challenges

The journey wasn't without obstacles, though. Ramdin admitted that it didn't come easy.

"Competition was a very big thing because when there's a new company in the block, they're not going to support you," Ramdin shared. "We had bad publicity... as soon as someone didn't like your crew and they spoke about it, it affected us. But we had our loyal fans that loved us and a lot of friends that supported us no matter what."

From crew to customs

His second venture, FF Customs, emerged from his deep love for car modifications.

"For me, it's not so much about the money. The money has to come some way or another so we can obviously elevate the business, but it's more about seeing the smile on your face and having a piece of our business on your car," he shared passionately.

His unique approach to business was also shaped by personal experience.

"I've watched how some companies treated my father... something always gets damaged or goes missing on the car, and my father trusted them, paying them with his hard-earned money. So I learned to put my all into customer service to avoid this. For me, it's about knowing that the customer is happy with my service."

This commitment to affordability and service sets FF Customs apart in the competitive modification market. While many companies offer similar services, Ramdin stated that FF Customs stands out through its balance of quality and affordability.

"We don't want car modifications to be a distant dream, we want our customers to be proud and enjoy their cars without breaking the bank."

One of the cars Tiyar Ramdin worked on that left many impressed.



Dream projects

When asked about his ultimate project car, Ramdin's enthusiasm was contagious.

"My heart lies with BMW. They've been my favourite manufacturer," he shared. His dream project would be a BMW F80 M3: "It comes with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, which is one of BMW's greatest gearboxes. The engine is super powerful, the tuning capabilities are wild... it's a timeless car that'll never get old."

Keys to success

For aspiring young entrepreneurs, Ramdin's advice is direct and heartfelt:

"Your dreams are not going to just magically come true. If you're hungry and want something badly, you have to be eager to get it. Don't make any excuses, just put in the work."

He went over the importance of passion:

"If you're working in a job for the rest of your life that you hate, you're never going to be happy or give it your full potential."

Tiyar Ramdin's spoke about his entrepreneurial success and how he became so passionate about cars.



Balancing books and business

Throughout high school, Ramdin managed to keep his businesses running while completing his studies. Though his matric year proved challenging, requiring him to temporarily scale back operations, he views it as a valuable learning experience.

"Don't be too hard or strict on yourself," he advised other young entrepreneurs, "We are all humans, we all have feelings, but in business, you need to know that it's a rough world out there."

Looking ahead

Now preparing for university studies in BCom Business, Ramdin has ambitious plans while maintaining his entrepreneurial spirit.

"I've learned a lot from my parents, especially my mother, and from YouTube and Google, but I personally feel like I've learned the street way of business - how to make money, how to get the drive, how to promote. I think I'm missing the actual theory on proper business laws and in-depth business knowledge," he explained, showing his hunger to learn more.

"In five years, I want to be a company that has a stall or sponsors events like German versus Jap, M Fest, and VW Camp Fest," he shared.

Despite the challenges of balancing university studies with two companies, Ramdin remains determined.

"I'm going to a university that doesn't require a lot of hours in a day, so there is time to dedicate to my company. I have a strong belief that a few hours a day, every single day, on a company can really build it."

His commitment to growth remains strong as he works toward his dreams, proving that age is just a number when it comes to entrepreneurial success.

