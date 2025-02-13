“Not Make Sure”: SA Doubtful As Durban Birthday Man Showcases Age

A South African man from Durban shared with TikTok users that he recently celebrated his 34th birthday

However, 34 seemed to be the incorrect number as a woman approached him and swapped the numbers on his birthday cake

Even after the swap, some social media users remained doubtful and suggested the man was older

A man celebrating his birthday joked he was a decade younger. Images: @bonganimahlangu904

Source: TikTok

As people celebrate their birthdays, many wish they could hold on to their youth. One man joyfully celebrated his special day, claiming he turned 34. However, someone quickly burst his bubble to show his true age.

The numbers don't lie

TikTokker Bongani Mahlangu recently shared a video showing app users that he celebrated his birthday and spoiled himself with a small cake. Although, the original age, 34, on the cake wasn't correct.

A woman enters the frame and swaps the numbers, revealing Bongani is actually 43.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch Bongani's video below:

Man's age confuses Mzansi

Bongani's viral video resulted in thousands of TikTokkers thinking that the second age, 43, was not his true age, suggesting he was older.

Internet users were questioning the man's age. Image: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

@sibusiso.nyathi4 shared in the comment section:

"Nalo 43 is not make sure. Mdala lomntu."

@levels_88 jokingly told the online community:

"It was supposed to be 53. The store ran out of numbers."

After watching the clip, @teboho.motaung3107 commented:

"I thought as much. That age did not match. Even this 43 is doubtful."

@user42976607434916, who felt the man was being truthful about being 43, wrote with a laugh:

"Thanks for correcting the mistake. My heart nearly stopped. I couldn't hold my shock."

@joe.riba said in the comment section:

"That '4' was supposed to be '5.'"

@malusi.khumalo1 humorously stated to the public:

"No wonder my uncle always says he's 30-something. After turning 35, we quit counting."

3 Other stories about Mzansi men

Briefly News reported about a man who surprised people when he revealed he was 49 and not decades younger.

reported about a man who surprised people when he revealed he was 49 and not decades younger. A man took to TikTok and shared his honest life review at 30. While his honesty amused some, others felt sorry for the man.

Award-winning DJ Maphorisa shared a clip of an energetic elderly man dancing at groove. The dancer showed young partygoers he could keep up with the beat.

Source: Briefly News