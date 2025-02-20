A proud waste collector showed off his job, dancing next to his work truck while rocking his work overall

The clip shared on TikTok captured him confidently climbing onto the truck, showcasing the daily hustle of waste collectors who keep communities clean

Social media users admired his confidence, fashion sense, and dedication to his work, flooding the comment section with praise and encouragement

A man working as a waste collector showed how proud he was of his job by taking a video at work. Image: @user2875433501323

Source: TikTok

Waste collectors play a crucial role in keeping communities clean, yet their hard work often goes unnoticed. Without them, streets would be filled with waste, creating health risks and environmental issues. Despite the demanding nature of their job, some garbage collectors take pride in what they do, showing that every hustle deserves respect.

One proud man shared a video of himself under his TikTok handle @user2875433501323, showing that he had no shame in his waste collection hustle and warming many social media users' hearts.

The man flexes his job

In the clip, @user2875433501323 can be seen in his blue worksuit that he tailored to fit his slim and petite body. He dances and climbs onto a truck, mimicking the movements they make during daily rounds. His energy and enthusiasm show just how much he loves his job.

His video serves as a reminder of two things: no job is too small, and every career deserves respect. His infectious smile and laughter in the video also proved that happiness is a choice, capturing the hearts of many social media users who flooded the comment section with praise.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA claps hands for the confident guy

The clip attracted 226K views, 26K likes and almost 600 comments from social media users who shared their admiration. Many praised his confidence and positive attitude, noting that there was nothing wrong with being proud of an honest job. Some were impressed by his fashion sense, pointing out how well his tailored work pants suited him and wishing they had his level of confidence.

A guy was praised for his confidence after boasting about his job online. Image: @user2875433501323

Source: TikTok

User @Lamiez Holworthy Dj said:

"Love this so much. You earn an honest living and you do it in style ❤️."

User @Lesedi Moleleki added:

"Respect your hustle and your hustle will Respect you! 😍🙏."

User @Kxd Mylo shared:

"I need this type of confidence bro."

User @Relebogile Modipa commented:

"Oh my goodness 🤣🤣🤣 you are so sassy I love it 😭❤️."

User @ngilahle_uzobona joked:

"So friend if they say bring back your uniform in a condition they gave you in🤣🤣."

User @Zizi💖said:

"I love how you customised your uniform 😂❤️."

Source: Briefly News