SA Floored by Customer Arguing With Barber After Unexpected Load-Shedding During Haircut
- Things got tense at a barbershop when a young lady went in for a fresh haircut and experienced her nightmare
- The barber was dumbfounded after load-shedding hit his shop unexpectedly while working on a client's head
- Eskom’s notorious power cuts are back and Mzansi is furious even after the Minister of Electricity explained the issue
There are many places one would hate to be when load-shedding hits and a barbershop is one of them.
One hun experienced her nightmare and got into it with a barber who had been cutting her hair before the power cuts halted the process.
SA floored by customer arguing with barber after load-shedding
A barber had been filming himself cutting a client’s hair when Eskom’s power cuts ruined the moment. The music that had brought in a good vibe to the shop suddenly stopped, followed by the lights and then the hair clipper.
“No electricity and you guys are eating": SA floored by hun's unusual meal cooked during load-shedding
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The pair were shocked by the sudden power cut and looked at each other after realising that load-shedding had returned. The client asked the barber what his plan was because she wasn’t about to walk out of the shop looking weird.
The barber had no plan and shrugged his shoulders. The two then went back and forth which dusted Mzansi who watched their now-viral clip captioned:
“POV: Loadshedding hits while getting a cut.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Load-shedding is back, Minister of Electricity explains issue
The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, explained that Eskom experienced more breakdowns and capacity being offline which resulted in high levels of load shedding making a return. An article by BusinessTech shared that stage six of load-shedding was implemented on Sunday after over two weeks of no incident.
The minister apologised on behalf of the administration and said:
"Paying his last respect": SA floored by live chickens hanging outside KFC restaurant, sees their fate
“The level of disappointment is well understood, especially because we were on the right path to eradicating load shedding.”
Mzansi reacts to load-shedding hitting barber shop unexpectedly
Social media users were floored by the experience and commented:
@𝓯𝓵𝓮𝓬𝓸-𝓫𝓪𝓫𝔂𝓯𝓪𝓬𝓮🥀 was dusted:
“The fact you guys said ‘Yho’ at the same time.”
@K3r.A decided
“It’s 2025, all barbers should be using wireless clippers.”
@what country isthat?? asked:
“Is load shedding back or what?”
@Deskhamz realised how the language changed:
“From Zulu to Sotho.”
@Kitsire shared:
“The other time my barber said let's go. We walked for a solid five minutes. We then got to another barbershop where they had a generator. He cut me there and even offered me popcorn from a nearby stall. Solid barber.”
@😇 angel explained:
“It happened to my husband. On Sunday afternoon, we had to wait until the electricity got back and we had to cancel plans.”
@Magnetic commented:
“My dad was busy shaving my brother's hair for school tomorrow and this happened.”
3 More stories by Briefly News
- South African were amazed by how creative a chap became after experiencing sudden power cuts and went viral on TikTok
- SA question Eskom's motives as Stage 3 loadshedding strikes immediately after the budget speech
- South Africans express their frustration as NERSA approves another electricity tariff hike, peeps chime in
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za