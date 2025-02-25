A man shared how he was able to get his mattress clean by giving out some step-by-step instructions

The short clip he shared shows a nasty stain that needed to be cleaned, followed by all the products needed to do so

Mzansi found the video very helpful with some people sharing their methods for cleaning such a difficult surface

A gent took his time to share a detailed video on how to clean a stain from a mattress. The clip showed what products and cleaning equipment are needed. South Africans were quite curious about the clip with some asking questions on what to do and many giving their cleaning advice.

A clean mattress is a happy mattress

TikTokker marulacleaning shared the clip with some detailed instructions that read:

"1. Pour 25ml of hydrogen peroxide into a bowl or trigger spray bottle.

2. Add 2 tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda.

3. Add a spoon or two drops of dishwashing liquid into the mix.

4. Mix together with 300ml of water and apply mix to the affected areas ( use micro fibre cloth or brush to carefully remove stains).

5. Bonus: if you have extraction machine; use low foam shampoo to the mattress and take out water."

Watch the helpful clip below:

Cleanliness for the win

Cleaning a mattress is no easy task, especially with a stain like the one shown in the video above. People tend to use recommendations passed down by others to get the job done but sometimes it just doesn't work. Nevertheless, South Africans appreciated the advice with many sharing other helpful tips to get the stains removed.

Read the comments below:

sandraabrahamse said:

"Spray shaving cream onto the area, brush it it. leave it for a few minutes they wipe it with a damp cloth. works like a charm!"

G R E Y C O L D mentioned:

"Time and time again windolene (for glass and shiny surfaces) works faster and better. I recently started using Mr sheen Clear view 👌👌👌. All the best."

Kathira Adams commented:

"A good quality matrass protector also helps... But I get my matrass steamed and cleaned once a year..."

Katherine Patricia Flemix posted:

"Using a professional carpet cleaning machine helps too."

thevirtuouswife1 asked:

"Does this work on light coloured fabric couches too?"

Paseka Harvey shared:

"Thank you very much🙏🏿for sharing, I'm definitely using this method."

mmn said:

'Then there's the other gent who uses hydrogen peroxide for "brightening" his skin'

