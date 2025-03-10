A South Korean man shared the hilarious tale of how his South African education affected him, bringing laughs to Mzansi

The man shared the tale of him being in a bathroom while washing his hair, and him singing a popular Afrikaans song

SA's netizens found the clip entertaining and shared how the man was truly part of the country's diverse culture

A South Korean man had Mzansi amused after sharing how his South African education affected him.

A South Korean man shared how his South African education affected the way he spoke after sharing that he sang a popular Afrikaans song while washing his hair. Commenters pointed out that washing his hair with Pantene was even more South African.

Mzansi in the veins

Instagram user minjae0307 shared the clip detailing how he discovered the trait. He shared that he went to an Afrikaans school in Cape Town and had been going to one since Grade one. He mentioned that he speaks Afrikaans and South Korean but caught himself singing an Afrikaans song instead of a South Korean one.

Watch the video below:

A rainbow nation through and through

Mzansi is a melting pot of different cultures and traditions. Taking a walk through any busy metropolitan city will lead one to hearing a variety of languages from the country and abroad. Cape Town is filled with expats, digital nomads and visitors from all across the globe. A walk in a Capetonian street will have travellers hearing German, Afrikaans, and many more.

Cape Town has become a melting pot of different cultures and people worldwide.

A closer look at minjae0307 shows the man has a knack for traveling abroad. He's currently based in Cape Town and has recently gotten married to his girlfriend. South Africans loved the clip and encouraged the man to embrace his South African side.

Read the comments below:

friedmansavosnick said:

"🤣The fact that you use Pantene to wash your hair confirms it! You are South African, bru!😂🤣😂🤣"

anti_retha28 mentioned:

"Welcome to South African 😂😂 I find myself singing Afrikaans song without even knowing what I'm saying because I never went to Afrikaans school 😭😭😭"

sharonvester commented:

"Same, I work in a predominantly Afrikaans company, and my home language is English but find myself sometimes thinking in Afrikaans 😂😂"

hoosenangie posted:

"Definitely more South African then South Korean 😃I have met Chinese people in China who grew up in SA and sound exactly like you 😃"

george_talia shared:

"Yeah South Africa does that to you. Gives you a sense of belonging."

ariadnelaurapalmos said:

"I went to two English schools. I, too, sometimes find myself randomly singing that same song (and other Afrikaans songs). You may well be of South Korean origin, maar nou is jy een van ons, and jy kan niks daaroor doen nie! Loving this for you!"

shivji767 mentioned:

"Now you got me singing it too 🤐"

